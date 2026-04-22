City Council Honors Sam Amado on Weigh Better U’s Fifth Anniversary

By Cary Shuman

The City Council honored Sam Amado, owner of Weigh Better U Fitness Studio, in recognition of the fifth anniversary of his business which is in Everett.

“Tonight, Councilor [Holly] Garcia, myself, and the entire Council are very excited to celebrate the fifth anniversary of an amazing organization and the individual who runs it in the City of Everett,” said Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins, who co-sponsored the congratulatory citation with Garcia and presented it on behalf of the entire Council.

Martins spoke of the business’ proud history in the city and its stellar contribution to the community.

“Weigh Better U Fitness Studio, located at 153B Main St., of the Santana Plaza Building, has proudly served the community for the past five years providing accessible, inclusive fitness and health programs for individuals of all ages and backgrounds,” Martins told the audience at the meeting. “[The studio] was founded by Sam Amado, the former City of Everett employee of nine years, including six years as the recreation director.”

Martins added that the studio was established in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with a mission to rebuild community health, connection, and confidence through fitness and education.

Garcia also lauded Amado for his studio’s excellence and commitment to physical fitness and healthy living.

“Councilor Martins did a great job highlighting all of your achievements – you do great stuff,” Garcia told Amado from the podium. “I’ve actually taken some a few of your classes, and he is the guy to see if you’re looking to get in shape.”

Amado humbly accepted the award, calling it “an honor.”

“Thank you so much for the opportunity to be up here and be recognized by my community,” said Amado. “To be raised in a town where I’m now raising my children and I’m able to give back to my community and collaborate with the city – just to give back is really something special for me. We teach CPR, we get people living a healthier, more active lifestyle – it’s not just about fitness, it’s about building community and feeling like you have the independence to be able to even save someone in the event of an emergency. I hope to continue to bring something positive to my neighborhood.”