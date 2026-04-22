Final Tank Demolition Marks Major Milestone in Transformational Everett Development

Special to the Independent

Above, the final oil tank at the former ExxonMobil tank farm is being demolished.

Shown above (from left to right) Gretchen McGill, Senior Vice President of Construction for The Davis Companies, Mayor Robert Van Campen

and Michael Cantalupa, Chief Development Officer for The Davis Companies.

The last remaining oil storage tank at the former ExxonMobil tank farm site in Everett, owned by The Davis Companies (Davis) and Global Partners LP (Global), has been successfully demolished, marking a major milestone in the ongoing transformation of one of New England’s most historic industrial properties.

The 105-acre site, acquired by the partnership in 2023, has long been defined by its history as a tank farm. With the removal of the final tank, that chapter officially comes to a close, clearing the way for future redevelopment and new economic opportunity along the Mystic River in the Everett Docklands Innovation District.

Mayor Robert Van Campen was on site to witness the demolition, calling the moment both significant and symbolic for the city.

“This is an incredible process to watch unfold,” said Mayor Van Campen. “It’s the last tank to come down, and it represents the broader transformation we’re going to see on this 105-acre site right here in South Everett. This moment is symbolic. It marks the end of Everett’s industrial past here and the beginning of a new chapter as we continue to transform our community.”

The demolition itself was a highly coordinated effort, involving months of preparation to safely clean and dismantle the structure. The tank, which measured 190 feet in diameter, once held up to 16 million gallons of home heating oil. Using specialized equipment, crews cut into the tank and methodically tore it down piece by piece.

Michael Cantalupa, Chief Development Officer for The Davis, said the moment signals a turning point for the site and the city.

“This final step in the demolition process clears the way to begin vertical development and realize the potential of the Everett Docklands for the city and community,” Cantalupa said. “We envision a resilient, walkable, innovative neighborhood that will add open space, housing, and retail, while fueling job creation in Everett’s innovation economy through high tech manufacturing and cutting-edge commercial space. With the remediation nearly complete, the future of the Docklands can now begin.”

The Everett Docklands redevelopment is expected to play a key role in Everett’s long-term economic and environmental future. The remediation is the largest in Everett’s history, renewing a severely underutilized parcel that is larger than Boston’s Seaport and three times the size of Assembly Row, offering boundless potential for intentional, transformational development. Once fully remediated and developed, the property will support new uses that align with the city’s broader vision for sustainable growth and waterfront access.

City officials emphasized that this milestone is the result of years of planning, coordination, and partnership between public and private stakeholders, and reflects a broader commitment to transforming formerly contaminated industrial land into productive, community-oriented spaces.