Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Check out seeds from the library! The Seed Library is back at the Everett Public Libraries, just in time for spring. You can check out up to 5 seed packets per family from either the Shute or Parlin Libraries. Only available while supplies last!

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, April 27th at 6pm. Discuss Walter Miller’s A Canticle for Leibowitz! 18+. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected] for more information!

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Parlin Childrens

Poetry Fun: Stop by the children’s rooms at the Parlin and Shute branches this month to add a line to our magnetic poetry board. Don’t forget to add a poem to the Poet-Tree before you go!

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Fridays at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games! Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Artisan’s Circle, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, April 30th at 5:30 PM. Join Artisan’s Circle, a creative open studio with a relaxed, welcoming space for artists and crafters of all levels to work, connect, and get inspired! Open to ages 18 and up, no registration required.

Shute Children’s

Blackout Poetry Stop by Shute Memorial Library Children’s Department, throughout the month of April. Put your imagination to the test with Blackout Poetry! Can you find a poem in someone else’s words? Recommended for ages 6+. Children under 8 may need extra guidance

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!