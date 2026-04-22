Everett Public Schools Community Survey

Special to the Independent

As recently announced, the Everett Public Schools is launching a collaborative strategic planning process to identify priorities for the district’s future. This effort aligns with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Planning for Success framework and will result in a clear, practical three-year strategic plan to guide district improvement.

Everett Public Schools is seeking input from parents and caregivers, members of the business community, public officials, and residents.

This survey will serve as the foundation for these strategic planning efforts, and all responses will remain confidential. It is available on the Everett Public Schools website: www.everettpublicschools.org in English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Haitian Creole, and will remain open until Friday, April 24, 2026.

Your voice matters. Thank you for your participation.