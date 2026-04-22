E Club of Everett Dinner to be held May 21 at Spinelli’s

By Cary Shuman

The ‘E’ Club, the city’s premier organization supporting Everett High School student-athletes, will hold its 54th Annual Scholarship and Awards Dinner on Thursday, May 21 at Spinelli’s in Lynnfield.

The social hour will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a full-course dinner and the awards program.

E Club President Michael LaCourt said the organization will present scholarships totaling $20,000 to ten Everett High School student-athletes. More than 20 individual awards will be presented to athletes on EHS fall, winter, and spring varsity teams.

E Club Vice President Holly Garcia, the Ward 4 city councilor, will serve as the emcee for the program.

Mayor Robert Van Campen, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, Rep. Joseph McGonigle, Supt. of Schools William Hart, EHS Director of Athletics Tammy Turner, and legendary softball coach Stacy Poste-Schiavo are among the luminaries that will join more than 200 guests at the event.

A 1987 graduate of Everett High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball, LaCourt is in his fifth year as president of the club.

“My junior year in basketball we had Robert “Bug” Fialli, Kevin Noonan, Paul Tierney and we won the GBL under coach [John] DiBiaso,” recalled LaCourt. “We also won the GBL title in baseball that year coached by Ernie Ardolino.”

Fialli, a 1,000-point scorer and one of Everett’s greatest basketball players of all time [he later played at Babson College], will attend the dinner, according to LaCourt, a close friend.

LaCourt has worked in financial services at Fidelity Investments for more than 30 years. He is a former E Club Scholarship recipient.

“I was a member of the ‘E’ Club in high school,” said LaCourt. “My uncle, Jack McGrath, was very involved in sports. Jack lived downstairs from us on Pleasant Street in Everett. After his passing in 2020, Tank Agnetta and Armando Leo approached me about getting more involved, and that’s when I became more directly active in the organization.”

LaCourt credited Executive Director Carl Colson and his daughter, Treasurer Daryl Colson, for their key roles in the organization and being very instrumental in continuing the 54-year success story of the area’s most prominent sports booster group.

“The club benefits from the generosity of the different groups of people around the city – obviously it takes a village,” said LaCourt, who will have the honor of delivering the welcoming remarks at the dinner.