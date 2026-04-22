Community Cleanup Everett Event Set for April 25 at Gateway Park

Special to the Independent

Celebrate Earth Day by giving back to the community we love at a community cleanup event on Saturday, April 25.

Clean Up Everett is excited to partner with the City of Everett and the Mystic River Watershed Association for a morning dedicated to keeping our neighborhoods clean, green, and beautiful.

Join your neighbors at Gateway Park as we team up to pick up litter, plant trees, and do trail maintenance. After we’ve made our impact, stick around to enjoy some light refreshments and connect with the volunteers who make Everett great. Whether you’re coming with your family or joining us on your own, every set of hands makes a real difference. We can’t wait to see you there!

Park your vehicles at the Target on 1 Mystic View Rd., Everett.

Please report to Gateway Park.

Check-in is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.