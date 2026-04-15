Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

The Everett Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, April 20, in honor of Patriots’ Day.

Check out seeds from the library! The Seed Library is back at the Everett Public Libraries, just in time for spring. You can check out up to 5 seed packets per family from either the Shute or Parlin Libraries. Only available while supplies last!

Parlin Adult and Teens

Open Mic Poetry Night Parlin Meeting Room, Tuesday, April 21st at 7pm. Enjoy poetry read and written by members of the Everett community! This event is recommended for ages 16 and up. Interested in sharing a poem you wrote or reading a poem you love? Sign up online or talk to a librarian! Registration is only required to present, not to attend!

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, April 21st at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, April 23rd at 12pm. Discuss UnWorld by Jayson Greene. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Container Gardening with the Blackstone Valley Veggie Gardens. Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, April 25th at 11:30am. Short on space, but still have visions of growing your own produce? Come learn all about growing in containers in the first event of our Gardening Series presented by the Blackstone Valley Veggie Gardens. This program is recommended for adults aged 18 and up. Registration is required; sign up online, in person, or call 617-394-2300.

Parlin Childrens

Space out during April Break! It’s Massachusetts Space Week. Join us as we launch into a week of curiosity and exploration that’s out of this world!

Matinee Movies. Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, April 21st – Friday, April 24th at 12pm

• Tuesday, April 21st: Space Buddies, Rated G

• Wednesday, April 22nd: Home, Rated PG

• Thursday, April 23rd: Space Jam, Rated PG

• Friday, April 24th: Wall-E, Rated PG

Poetry Fun: Stop by the children’s rooms at the Parlin and Shute branches this month to add a line to our magnetic poetry board. Don’t forget to add a poem to the Poet-Tree before you go!

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, April 22nd at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, April 22nd at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, April 25th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, April 22nd at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games whether you’re racing, battling, or teaming up for co-op fun, there’s something for everyone.

Cosmic Coasters, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, April 23rd at 7 PM. To celebrate Space Week, join us for a fun, hands-on DIY program where you’ll design and paint your very own set of cosmic-themed coasters to take home. Come get crafty and make something truly out of this world! This event is for ages 18 and up. Registration is required.

Shute Children’s

Blackout Poetry Stop by Shute Memorial Library Children’s Department, throughout the month of April. Put your imagination to the test with Blackout Poetry! Can you find a poem in someone else’s words? Recommended for ages 6+. Children under 8 may need extra guidance

Intergalactic Badge Stop by the Shute Children’s Department during April Vacation week to create your own “Intergalactic Badge.” For every mission to outer space, astronauts have special patches to put on their space suits; now you can have one too! Your mission + your design = unique fashion. We’ll turn your creation into a wearable button.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Tuesday at 12PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Shute Cinema Presents: Join us in the Shute Library Meeting Room at Noon throughout school vacation week for space-themed movies and popcorn.

• Tuesday, April 21st: Muppets From Space, Rated G

• Wednesday. April 22nd: Treasure Planet, Rated PG

• Thursday, April 23rd: Monsters VS Aliens, Rated PG

• Friday, April 24th: Guardians of the Galaxy, Rated PG13

For Better or Verse – Poetry Club Shute Memorial Library Meeting Room. Every other Tuesday from 5 PM – 6:30 PM. Maybe you love poetry; maybe you’re just curious about it. Maybe you’re looking for a creative outlet and want to meet some other creative people. Whatever your reason, join “For Better or Verse.” Read, write, and share poetry! Recommended for Ages 9-13.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?