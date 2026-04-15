Two Large Capacity Firearms Recovered after Police Stop Stolen Vehicle from Lynn

Special to the Independent

Three people were arraigned in Chelsea District court this week in connection to a stolen motor vehicle where two of the three occupants are facing numerous firearm related offenses, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Jhanzel Diaz , 19, of Tyngsboro, was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a large capacity firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm without FID card, possession of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Judge Brian Doxtader ordered Diaz held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on April 9.

A 17-year-old from Lynn was charged in juvenile court with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a firearm in a felony, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity firearm in a felony, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge David Griffin ordered the juvenile held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on April 13.

Jaheim Patterson, 24, of Everett, was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle. Judge Brian Doxtader ordered Patterson held on $500 bail and to return to court May 6 for a pre-trial hearing.

On April 4, Lynn police attempted to pull over a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been reported stolen on March 31. The Jeep fled, and Lynn police issued a BOLO, or “be on the lookout” with the vehicle’s information. Massachusetts State Police located the Jeep in Revere and followed it into Chelsea. The vehicle briefly accelerated to 70 mph before stopping near Ingleside Avenue, where three males exited and ran. Troopers located one of the males, later identified as the juvenile, in a backyard between Ingleside Avenue and Murray Street. Troopers recovered a Glock 17 9mm handgun with a large-capacity magazine from his waistband. The gun had one round in the chamber and 27 rounds in the magazine.

Officers later conducted a secondary search along the flight path of Diaz and the juvenile and located under a car on Murray Street a second firearm, a Glock 43 with a large-capacity feeding device. The gun was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

A CJIS inquiry revealed that Diaz had an arrest warrant out of Lynn District Court for firearm-related offenses.

“There was a lot of firepower in that stolen vehicle, and getting those guns and bullets off the streets was an immediate step forward in public safety,” Hayden said.

All charged individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office serves the communities of Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop. Our office handles more than 20,000 cases a year. Nearly 160 assistant district attorneys practice in nine district and municipal courts, Suffolk Superior Court, the Massachusetts Appeals Court, the Boston and Chelsea Juvenile Courts and the Supreme Judicial Court. Our office employs some 300 people and offers a wide range of services and programs for anyone encountering the criminal justice system. We are committed to educating the public about our mission and services while focusing on crime prevention to keep the residents, workers and visitors of Suffolk County safe.