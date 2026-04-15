Senator DiDomenico Reflects on Loss and Resilience with ALS Advocates

Last week, Senator Sal DiDomenico spoke at the State House ALS Advocacy Day and talked about his mom’s courageous battle with ALS and her enduring love for her family. In last year’s budget, DiDomenico secured $250,000 for the ALS Association of Massachusetts, which supports individuals living with ALS and their families who care for them. The Senator will continue advocating for increased investments in this extraordinary organization this year.

“It was inspiring to be surrounded by so many people who have been impacted in some way by this horrible disease and are using their experience to advocate for more funding and research into ALS,” said Senator Sal N. DiDomenico. “We hope there will one day be a cure, and until then I will continue to prioritize ALS legislation and investments so we can support research and organizations that care for families dealing with this disease.”