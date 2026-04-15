City of Everett Invites Residents to Earth Day Clean-Up at Gateway Park

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett and Clean Up Everett invite residents, families, and community members to take part in an Earth Day Community Clean-Up on Saturday, April 25, at Gateway Park. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m., with the clean-up running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided for volunteers following the event.

Located along the Malden River, Gateway Park is one of Everett’s key public waterfront spaces and the focus of ongoing efforts to expand green space and restore natural habitat in a historically industrial area.

“As a community with limited green space and a heavily industrialized waterfront, these efforts matter,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “Gateway Park represents what’s possible when we invest in our environment, and this clean-up is a chance for residents to be part of that progress right here on our waterfront.”

As a designated Environmental Justice community, Everett continues to prioritize access to clean, healthy outdoor spaces. In 2024, nearly 300 volunteers participated in the City’s Earth Day clean-up, helping to build momentum for continued improvements at Gateway Park, including large-scale planting and restoration projects.

“I am incredibly proud to see this collaboration between the City of Everett and Clean Up Everett in recognition of Earth Day,” said Katy Rogers, City Councilor At-Large. “It is vital that we prioritize our environment not just once a year, but every single day. This event provides a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together with the shared goal of a cleaner, more sustainable city.”

The event is organized in partnership with Clean Up Everett, a volunteer-led chapter of Keep Massachusetts Beautiful that engages residents in hands-on cleanups and beautification projects across the city.

“We’re excited to highlight Gateway Park as a great green space for the community,” said Stephanie McColaugh, founder of Clean Up Everett. “I look forward to continuing to work together after the event to develop a litter prevention strategy to maintain a cleaner, safer, and more beautiful Everett for residents and wildlife alike.”

Residents are encouraged to register in advance at cityofeverett.com/earthday26 to help organizers plan supplies. No experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided.