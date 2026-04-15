Mangan Appointed New Assistant City Clerk

By Cary Shuman

City Clerk Sergio Cornelio (left)

welcomes newly appointed

Assistant City Clerk Mike Mangan

to his position Monday at

Everett City Hall.

The City Council voted to appoint Mike Mangan as the new assistant city clerk of Everett at a special meeting on April 9 in the Council Chambers.

Following the 7-3 vote by the Council, Mangan took his oath of office from City Clerk Sergio Cornelio. Mangan was in the City Clerk’s office Monday, getting situated in his key position in city government.

“This is my first day, and I look forward to working with this great staff in this office, along with City Clerk Cornelio,” said Mangan. Hopefully, with my addition, I can bring something positive here,” said Mangan.

Mangan, 57, has served as the legislative aide to the City Council for the past eight years. He previously served as a member of the former Everett Common Council, Board of Aldermen, and City Council for eight years. He also served two years on the School Committee, including one year as its chairperson.

“I’m excited to working in another capacity in the city. This new position is a different challenge, although some of the work that is expected of the assistant clerk I have already done, but there will be some expanded roles and whatever he [Cornelio] needs me to do, I’m up for the challenge.” said Mangan.

After graduating from Somerville High School, Mangan became a resident of Everett in his late teenage years.

“I met my wife, Lori (Sabella) Mangan – who is a lifelong Everett resident and grew up on Garland Street – at Bunker Hill Community College,” said Mangan. “We’ve called Everett our home for many, many years. We raised our three children (Jessica, Kayla, and Brendan) here. They a all went to Everett public schools, graduated from Everett High School, and went on to college. I’m proud of all of them.”

Mangan worked for the MBTA for 25 years as an operator on the Red Line. While there, he also served as a member of the Boston Carmens Union in a steward’s position.

“I was proud to represent my union brothers and sisters in front of management and do a lot of lobbying at the State House for the benefit of the union,” he said.

Mangan was a popular youth sports coach in the city, including Pop Warner football, youth basketball at the Everett Recreation Center, and baseball in the Cal Ripken League. He has also been involved in community theater and served on the board of the Everett Housing Authority.

“I love Everett. I’m not going anywhere, this is my home,” said Mangan.

Mangan thanked the Council for appointing him as assistant city clerk. “I’m very fortunate and thankful to the members, whether they voted for me or not,” said Mangan.

“I am confident Mike Mangan will seamlessly transition to the role of assistant city clerk,” said Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers.

Cornelio welcomed Mangan to his new post in the Clerk’s Office.

“It’s an exciting time to have a new assistant city clerk,” said Cornelio. “It’s always good to have some change in the office. Mike and I have worked together for the better part of two decades on the Council and in other capacities. There’s a lot of work to do with the new administration, but we’ll be working hand-in-hand along with the rest of my great staff. I expect a really cohesive relationship and a great working relationship in my office.”