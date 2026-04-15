DiDomenico Secures $1 million for City and School Projects in his District

Special to the Independent

Senator Sal DiDomenico secured $1,000,000 for local projects across his district in legislation passed by the Massachusetts Senate last week. This funding will empower schools and local government in every city he represents to make schools improvements, expand educational programs, and upgrade critical infrastructure for transportation.

“Bringing home resources to my communities is always a top priority and I am thrilled to support so many incredible projects throughout my district with this funding,” said Senator DiDomenico. “I can’t wait to see all the auditorium upgrades, new instruments, school renovations, and public infrastructure projects that will improve daily life for our kids and for commuters across Cambridge, Charlestown, Chelsea, and Everett.”

Senator DiDomenico’s $1,000,000 in local funding will enable these projects and investments:

• Chelsea High School will get funding for their music program.

• Cambridge Public Schools will support the visual performing arts program.

• Harvard-Kent Elementary School will make improvements to outdoor spaces.

• Cambridgeport School will get new stage equipment for school assemblies.

• Everett High School will get funding for their music program.

• Chelsea Public Schools will reupholster auditorium seating.

• The King Open School will be putting in new tile work in public spaces.

• The City of Chelsea will repair and upgrade bridges and bridge approaches necessary to provide public access to the Forbes site.

• The City of Everett will construct a raised intersection at the corner of Nichols Street and Vine Street in front of the Keverian School.

• Chelsea School drama department will get funding.

• The City of Everett will construct a raised intersection at the corner of Tappan Street and Kinsman Street.

• Warren-Prescott Elementary School will invest in crucial building improvements.

• The City of Chelsea will make improvements to crossings located at Washington Avenue and Webster Avenue .

• Chelsea Public Schools will purchase new instruments for students.

• The Webster School will make modular unit upgrades.

• Chelsea public schools will make upgrades to their audio video studio.

• Everett Public Schools will update their main staircase stair treads.

This funding was included in a larger budget plan that pairs statewide education and transportation investments with innovative policies to spur new multifamily housing construction, boost the family medicine workforce, protect immigrants, and ease strained municipal budgets with regionally equitable Fair Share investments.

The Senate passed the bill with a 35-4 roll call vote today and sent it back to the House of Representatives for further review.