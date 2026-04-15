Councilor Matewsky wants Las Vegas-style Entertainment at Encore Casino

By Cary Shuman

Councilor-at-Large Wayne Matewsky wants Encore Boston Harbor resort/casino to bring in legendary singer Wayne Newton and other mega-acts to perform in concerts at New England’s premier gaming establishment.

Matewsky said at Monday night’s council meeting that he expected Encore to have major stars come to Everett and perform regularly in shows inside the facility’s event spaces.

“As a state representative, I attended every hearing in favor of the casino,” said Matewsky. “I expected a little bit more – I know we had the virus (Covid) kick in in 2021 that restricted any large type of atmosphere – but when I went to those hearings, I was told there would be entertainment there like Wayne Newton.”

Newton, known universally for his No. 1 hit song, “Danke Shoen,” and other tunes, is nicknamed, “Mr. Las Vegas,” and has performed in more than 30,000 shows in the famous Nevada city known as the Entertainment Capital of the World. Interestingly, Newton is scheduled to appear at the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly on April 23 while Englebert Humperdinck, another Las Vegas entertainment legend, recently performed in a concert at the Lynn Auditorium, drawing a capacity crowd.

Matewsky recalled that when Encore first opened, “they had Tony Bennett and KC and the Sunshine Band – both entertainers are great.”

“But that was five years ago – hello?” said Matewsky, the sarcasm clear in his voice.

Matewsky said he had friends from out of town come to Everett “and they weren’t gamblers…but they wanted to go to a place there [at Encore] with a piano or some kind of entertainment, and to my knowledge, there’s no place there [to enjoy a show].”

Matewsky was complimentary of the world-class resort/casino, noting “they have the greatest restaurants, and that I can appreciate – but what’s wrong with a lounge [for entertainment]? There isn’t any place in Everett where you can go in and listen to a guitarist or any entertainment.”

“The casino promised 5-star entertainment,” continued Matewsky. “They have a banquet hall or a concert hall that holds 5,000 people. I’m getting the feeling that they [Encore] lost their way with what they were supposed to provide. You never hear of any outreach to the community. They did buy some wreaths to hang on top of the streetlights a few years ago that cost $25,0000, but they don’t seem to go out of their way.”

Delivering his final salvo against Encore for its lack of entertainment, Matewsky offered, “I know a lot of my friends would like to go to the casino and listen to a piano artist or some kind of entertainment. It is absolutely zero, and that’s not what they promised.”

Ward 4 Councilor Holly Garcia said she supported Matewsky’s assessment on the lack of entertainment options at the world-class resort/casino.

“It seems like when they first came in, they did have outside lawn games, and they had a lot going on, and now it’s just underutilized space,” said Garcia. “All there really is to do is spend money, lose money – potentially win money – I’m the lowest roller there is, 20 dollars, I know that they’re not targeting me to come in there, but had they had an Elvis [Presley] impersonator, or something fun to go to, that’s what Vegas offers – and it’s more affordable – so I think that if they want to bring more people in, they gotta change.”

Garcia added, “I’ve gotten a lot of complaints from families and friends not even from Massachusetts – from New Hampshire and Connecticut – that used to go to the casino, and now they’re not. Encore needs to step it up and offer the 5-star experience they promised.”

Matewsky requested that the matter be referred to the Everett Licensing Commission, the Office of Mayor Robert Van Campen, and the Mass. Gaming Commission. The Council unanimously approved the request.

“My goal here is to let them [Encore] know that the City Council is concerned,” concluded Matewsky.

Encore Boston Harbor has received plaudits from community leaders and residents for its annual donation of $300,000 in grants to local groups and programs through the Everett Citizens Foundation.