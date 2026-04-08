National Grid to Host Customer Assistance Event on April 9

Special to the Independent

National Grid will host a series of statewide Customer Assistance events during April 2026, with advocates visiting every region within the utility’s Massachusetts footprint. As the weather warms up, customers can still get help managing their energy bills, including support with costs from the winter months and planning ahead for future usage.

The Everett event is on April 9, 3-7 p,m. at Everett City Hall at 484 Broadway Room 25.

“As spring arrives, National Grid’s customer advocates continue to engage with customers across Massachusetts, helping them take advantage of available resources,” said Bill Malee, Chief Customer Officer, National Grid. “We also appreciate the community organizations that work with us to reach customers and share information about available assistance.”

In addition, National Grid reminds customers that applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), commonly referred to as Fuel Assistance, will close on April 30, 2026. Customers can find eligibility criteria and the program application on the Massachusetts Home Energy Assistance Program website or they can connect with a local Fuel Assistance Agency for help with the process.

The statewide events are part of the utility’s commitment to helping customers manage bill impacts. National Grid’s Customer Service Specialists experts will be on hand to manage seasonal energy bills and explore cost-saving programs to meet each customer’s needs, highlighting programs such as:

National Grid’s Payment Assistance Bundle;

Budget Billing;

The Energy Discount Rate (for qualifying customers);

Home energy assessments; and

Information on other energy efficiency opportunities for homes or businesses.

Customers can also sign up to watch one of the Bill Assistance Webinars, which are available online:

Bill Assistance Webinar – in English (recorded February 9, 2026);

Bill Assistance Webinar – in Spanish (recorded February 6, 2026).

These events are free and are a core part of National Grid’s broader commitment to affordability and reliability. Customers can find information about upcoming sessions on our Customer Assistance webpage or learn more about managing winter energy bills at ngrid.com/hereforyou. They can also request assistance by calling 1-800-233-5325.