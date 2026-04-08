Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Check out seeds from the library! The Seed Library is back at the Everett Public Libraries, just in time for spring. You can check out up to 5 seed packets per family from either the Shute or Parlin Libraries. Only available while supplies last!

The Everett Public Libraries’ Annual Poetry Contest is back, and now open to all ages. This year we are encouraging a poetic theme: 250 Years of Independence! Open to all Everett residents with an Everett Public Libraries card. Submit an original poem by the April 17th deadline and you could win a prize, courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Everett. The Winners’ Recital and Awards Ceremony on April 28th will be a celebration for the books!

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, April 14th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Memories Flow Beneath It: From Valley to Quabbin Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesday, April 15th at 7:00 pm. Roger Hagopian, in collaboration with author and historian, J.R.Greene, presents a documentary film that traces the displacement of people and their lost way of life.

Silent Book Club Everett Parlin Fresco Room. Saturday, April 18th, from 12-2pm. Join our unique book club where we enjoy quiet reading at the Parlin Memorial Library. Settle into our cozy couches with a book and enjoy an hour or two of uninterrupted reading alongside fellow book lovers.

Parlin Childrens

Poetry Fun: Stop by the children’s rooms at the Parlin and Shute branches this month to add a line to our magnetic poetry board. Don’t forget to add a poem to the Poet-Tree before you go!

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, April 13th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, April 15th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, April 15th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Shute Adult and Teens

Found Poetry Collages, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, April 14th at 3 PM. Join us for a poetry collage event that celebrates Poetry Month by transforming recycled magazine words into a brand-new poem. By cutting, arranging, and reimagining printed text, it’s a reminder that your voice can be discovered anywhere even hidden in everyday magazines! For ages 14 and up. Registration is required.

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, April 15th at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games whether you’re racing, battling, or teaming up for co-op fun, there’s something for everyone.

Artisan’s Circle, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, April 16th at 5:30 PM. Join Artisan’s Circle, a creative open studio with a relaxed, welcoming space for artists and crafters of all levels to work, connect, and get inspired!

Shute Children’s

Blackout Poetry Stop by Shute Memorial Library Children’s Department, throughout the month of April. Put your imagination to the test with Blackout Poetry! Can you find a poem in someone else’s words? Recommended for ages 6+. Children under 8 may need extra guidance

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create? *Registration is not required. Children under the age of 6 must be accompanied by an adult.