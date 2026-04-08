How do You Envision Everett Public Schools in 3 Years?

Special to the Independent

Superintendent William Hart invites you to be an active participant on our Strategic Planning Stakeholder Team as we work to shape tomorrow’s EPS.

Everett Public Schools is launching a collaborative, strategic planning process to identify priorities for the district’s future. This groundwork for a district-wide strategic planning process is aligned with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Planning for Success framework. The goal is to produce a clear and practical three-year strategic plan that will guide district improvement efforts during this period.

This is an opportunity to develop strategic priorities and initiatives, review district data, and determine best practices and strategies that we will implement over time. It will also give Everett stakeholders a voice and means to explore key priorities through a structured approach that reflects the strengths and aspirations of the Everett community.

Participants will attend three (3) working sessions at Everett High School. Attendance at all three sessions is required. Dinner will be provided.

Session Dates:

1. Thursday, April 30, 2026: 4 – 7pm

2. Thursday, June 4, 2026: 4 – 7pm

3. Monday, June 22, 2026: 4 – 6pm

If you are interested in participating in the strategic planning process with EPS, please visit our website to sign up at www.everettpublicschools.org

Specific inquiries may be directed to Rosemary Hughes, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Everett Public Schools: [email protected]