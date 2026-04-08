City of Everett Hosts Annual Senior Health Fair

The City of Everett recently welcomed residents to its annual Senior Health Fair on Tuesday, March 31 at the Connolly Center, bringing together more than two dozen organizations focused on supporting older adults.

The event gave attendees a chance to connect directly with providers offering everything from health screenings and assisted living resources to financial and support services. More than 25 vendors were on hand throughout the day, answering questions and helping residents better understand what’s available to them

Mayor Robert Van Campen thanked the Council on Aging team for organizing the event and continuing to prioritize programming for Everett’s older adult community.

“We’re grateful to the Council on Aging for the work they do year-round to create opportunities like this,” said Mayor Van Campen. “And thank you to all of the organizations that showed up to share valuable information and connect with our residents.”

In addition to resource tables, the fair included a range of free health services, including blood pressure checks, glucose and cholesterol screenings, bone density testing, and massage demonstrations.

Elder Services Director Dale Palma said the event reflects a broader commitment to making sure seniors have access to the support they need.

“This event is a great example of what can happen when agencies, staff, and community partners come together,” Palma said. “We’re thankful for everyone who helped make it possible and look forward to continuing it in the years ahead.”

The Council on Aging offers a wide range of programs and services for older adults, including health and fitness activities, educational resources, transportation, meals, and social opportunities.

For more information, residents can visit the Connolly Center at 90 Chelsea Street or call 617-394-2323.