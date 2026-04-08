Massachusetts to Launch EBT Chip Cards to Prevent SNAP Theft, Protect Tax Dollars 

Massachusetts is moving forward with the adoption of chip and tap-enabled Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, which will enhance security measures to better prevent theft across the system, including for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Massachusetts would become the third state in the country to implement this important tool to prevent theft and ensure taxpayer dollars are protected.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has started notifying Massachusetts retailers to prepare for this upcoming change by updating their Point-of-Sale (POS) system to accept the new chip and/or tap EBT cards. The Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) will begin piloting chip and tap-enabled EBT cards later this year.

“Massachusetts is taking action to protect families and the programs they rely on to afford groceries and other essential goods,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These new chip-enabled EBT cards will strengthen protections against theft and make sure this support is going to the people who need it. We’re one of the first states in the nation to adopt this new technology because protecting taxpayer dollars is a top priority for us, and we thank retailers and clients in advance for working with us to implement this.”

SNAP is a federal program that is entirely funded with federal dollars. SNAP fraud is extremely rate – less than one percent of the SNAP caseload has been found to have committed fraud.

Chip and tap-enabled EBT cards were not authorized by federal government for use until 2024, and guidance for states to implement these more secure EBT cards was not released until August 2025. In 2025, Governor Healey introduced and the Legislature passed funding to implement the transition to these more secure cards. Only two other states have launched chip and tap-enabled EBT card pilot programs to date.

EBT cards are where benefits are stored and accessed by almost one million people in Massachusetts who receive assistance from DTA. There are an estimated 5,500 SNAP retailers in Massachusetts who complete EBT transactions. DTA issues approximately $2.6 billion in SNAP benefits annually to households meeting a variety of eligibility criteria.

Benefit theft occurs when eligible clients have their benefits stolen through criminal activity. The most common method of benefit theft is installing card skimmers on Point of Sale (POS) devices to steal the card information from the card’s magnetic stripe. Criminals then use the card information to make fraudulent purchases, leaving zero balances for clients to meet their basic needs as intended.

Massachusetts chip and tap-enabled EBT cards will contain a Europay Mastercard Visa (EMV) microchip and other technology that is much more secure than a traditional magnetic stripe EBT card. For every transaction, the microchip generates a unique code that must be verified by the EBT system before the transaction will be authorized. Chip and tap-enabled EBT cards complete transactions by either being inserted into a POS terminal, or tapped on the POS terminal, rather than swiped using the magnetic stripe.

“DTA’s job is to provide support to eligible households in need, and blocking criminal actors who would intervene and steal those benefits is an absolute top priority. After years of advocacy and hard work to get here, Massachusetts is excited to introduce a measure that will further reduce opportunities for benefits to be stolen, helping families put food on the table and stopping theft before it occurs,” said DTA Commissioner Michael Cole. “Thanks to the Governor and Legislature’s investment, EBT cards will be better aligned with the safeguards that have long existed for commercial credit and debit cards. We’re hopeful that retailers can quickly adopt the technology needed to utilize this card technology, and we stand ready to make sure this process goes as smoothly as possible.”

“The migration to chip-enabled EBT cards adds an important layer of security to the Commonwealth’s food benefits system,” said Jon B. Hurst, President & CEO, Retailers Association of Massachusetts. “Retailers have been upgrading their Point-of-Sale (POS) systems to prepare for this change, and we appreciate the partnership with the Healey-Driscoll Administration to ensure a seamless transition.”

DTA has previously taken significant action to prevent benefit theft and safeguard client benefits, including:

• Implementing card lock/unlock technology using DTA Connect mobile application and the Cardholder Customer Service Line.

• Providing an EBT card safety flyer with every EBT card issued that contains information on how to lock/unlock your card, as well as frequently change the PIN.

• Educating clients on card safety and encouraging regular changing of their EBT card PIN to enhance security, and forcing re-pinning when there was known high-risk for stolen PINs.

• Producing educational materials on protecting your EBT card and identifying scams (informational videos, flyers, and more) in multiple languages, available on mass.gov/ProtectYourEBT

• Engaging retailers and retail associations through outreach and education on benefit theft schemes and patterns, and partnering with law enforcement on information sharing.

Fraud prevention is a critical responsibility for all DTA staff. DTA uses eligibility interviews and verification to ensure accurate initial determinations. DTA constantly leverages advanced data analytics and tools – regularly adding new methods – data matching, transaction monitoring, and a variety of fraud detection practices to detect and resolve potential program integrity risks. When issues are identified DTA conducts non-criminal fraud investigations, disqualifies individuals for program violations, refers cases for prosecution, calculates overpayments and establishes claims for repayment.

DTA operates a fraud hotline via phone and email inbox where anybody can submit a referral for investigation. Suspected fraudulent activity is investigated through dedicated program integrity and law enforcement partnerships. DTA also actively partners with State Auditor’s Office Bureau of Special Investigation (BSI) and the Office of the Inspector General on program integrity initiatives.

Anyone is able to report fraud to DTA online using this form, by email [email protected], or by phone using DTA’s Fraud Hotline at 800-372-8399.