Van Campen announces April Council on Aging programs and events

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen is pleased to announce that the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) has planned events and programs that are intended for adults age 60 and above. The following is a list of upcoming programming that will be taking place at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street), unless otherwise noted:

• April Senior Social: On Wednesday, April 8, at 11:45 a.m., join the Council on Aging for the monthly Senior Social. Gather with friends and dance to the tunes played by Everett’s own DJ Tommy Sheehan. The event includes a delicious meal featuring garden salad, wedding soup, baked fish and lemon chicken, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables, coffee and dessert. For tickets, please visit the Connolly Center and speak to a member of the Council on Aging.

• Super Bingo: On Wednesday, April 15, at 12:30 p.m., play this classic game for a chance to win prizes. Light refreshments are included. Please call Cathi at 617-394-2323 for more information.

• Meals and Reels: On Thursday, April 16, at 12:30 p.m., sit back and relax while enjoying a luncheon and watching an exciting new film. This month’s dish will be chicken marsala over pasta. Following lunch, the feature presentation will be the Oscar-winning film “One Battle After Another” (2025). Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor, a washed-up revolutionary lives in a state of stoned paranoia while surviving off-grid with his daughter, Willa. His evil nemesis resurfaces and Willa goes missing, forcing him to find her as both father and daughter battle the consequences of their pasts. Reservations must be made in the Council on Aging office at the Connolly Center.

• Senior Olympics: On Tuesday, April 21, at 1 p.m., the COA is proud to host the Third Annual Senior Olympics at the Connolly Center. Battle for bragging rights and prizes in this friendly and competitive event. The games are open to everyone and feature corn hole, golf putt, horse shoes, roll-the-dice, ring toss and more. Participants can register solo or as a team. For more information, call the Connolly Center at 617-394-2323.

• Luncheon for Veterans: on Wednesday, April 22, at 12 p.m., join the Veterans Services Office for a delicious lunch prepared by the Council on Aging team. All veterans and their guests are invited to learn more about available programs and connect with other veterans while enjoying a warm meal. Reservations must be made in advance by contacting Gerri Miranda at 617-394-2320 or [email protected].

• Pizza and Presentation: On Thursday, April 30, at 12:30 p.m., join the COA for an informative discussion about mental health, emotional wellbeing and how to cope with the loss of a loved one. Pizza will be served following the discussion.

For more information about any of the programs at the Connolly Center, please call the Council on Aging at 617-394-2323.