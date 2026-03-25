News Briefs 3-25-26

DiDomenico Hosting Office Hours in Everett

State Senator Sal DiDomenico will be hosting office hours on Thursday, April 2, at Everett City Hall in the Keverian Room on the third floor from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Senator is inviting all constituents to come speak with him and his team about any questions they have regarding government services, topics they would like to discuss, or just stop by and say hello.

“I am here to serve all my constituents across Everett, and I encourage anyone interested to come by and chat,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “Making myself and my staff accessible to the public is one of my top priorities, and I am excited to spend time with friends and neighbors answering their questions and doing our best to address any issues or concerns they have.”

If you have any questions, please email Senator DiDomenico’s Communications Director, Eli Fenichel at [email protected], or call the office at 617-722-1650.

Everett City Hall is located at 484 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.

Van Campen Announces New Yoga Class for Older Adults

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen is pleased to announce that the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) has expanded the weekly exercise programs to include a new yoga class.

Beginning Monday, April 6, at 10:15 a.m., and every Monday at the same time moving forward, participants will join former professional gymnast Josephine “Josie” Penza. With over 40 years of experience, she will guide each class with a focus on core strength, balance and resistance using yoga techniques.

This new program is a part of the Council on Aging’s wider offering of recurring exercise programming that is offered at the Connolly Center. Each week, Everett’s older adults can stay active through fun and engaging exercise classes like Zumba, line dancing and yoga.

For more information about the activities at the Connolly Center, call 617-394-2323.

City Council approves appointments

The City Council approved the following appointments during its meeting Monday night:

Erika Corbeli to the position of Commissioner of Veterans Services for a three-year term;

Paul Sagarino to the City of Everett Library Board of Trustees for a three-year term;

Michelle Goudey to the city of Everett Library Board of Trustees for a three-year term;

Nancy Ela to the City of Everett Library Board of Trustees for a three-year term;

Mary Broderick to the City of Everett Public Works Commission for a three-year term;

Patricia Cheever to the City of Everett Elections Commission for a three-year term; and

John T. Spaulding to the City of Everett Zoning Board of Appeals for a three-year term.