Everett City Council, Mayor Van Campen honor Emma Perry, Brooklyn LaMonica

The Everett City Council and Mayor Robert Van Campen honored Everett High School seniors Emma Perry and Brooklyn LaMonica for their outstanding achievements during a March 23 ceremony in the City Council Chambers.

Perry, who is the student representative to the Everett School Committee, received a citation for being named the North of Boston Distinguished Young Woman and a finalist for the Distinguished Young Woman of Massachusetts Award. LaMonica received a citation for being named a Distinguished Young Woman of Massachusetts.

From left, are Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky, Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pietrantonio, Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro, Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers, City Council President Stephanie Smith, award recipient Brooklyn LaMonica, award recipient Emma Perry, Ward 4 Councilor Holly Garcia, Ward 5 Councilor Vivian Nguyen, Ward 1 Councilor Michele Capone, Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins, and Councilor-at-Large Guerline Alcy-Jabouin.

Council President Stephanie Smith and Ward 4 Councilor Holly Garcia were the sponsors of the awards.

“These young women had to go and do a lot of work for this [program],” said Smith. “It is a scholarship opportunity for them. They had to do a talent [performance], do interviews – they actually got selected and had to participate in a process where they met a lot of peers across Massachusetts and Connecticut. I’m really glad to call them personal friends of mine.”

Garcia also offered her personal congratulations to the two award recipients.

“I was excited to follow along on your journey at your competition through your parents’ Facebooks,” said Garcia. “This is an amazing accomplishment, and you are great representations of Everett. We’re very proud of you.”