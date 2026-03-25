Van Campen administration highlights early progress, sets course for future

Special to the Independent

As his administration approaches the 90-day mark, Mayor Robert Van Campen is highlighting the work completed during his first two months in office, pointing to early efforts focused on leadership, financial oversight, and long-term planning.

“This has been about getting to work right away,” Van Campen said. “Taking a hard look at where we are, addressing urgent needs, and making sure we have the right people and plans in place.”

Early priorities included building out a senior leadership team and making new appointments to boards and commissions, with an emphasis on bringing in different perspectives and reengaging residents in local government. The administration also made two historic promotions within the Everett Police Department, elevating the department’s first Black Sergeant and first female Lieutenant.

“Our leadership should reflect the community we serve,” Van Campen said.

City officials have also begun addressing school overcrowding and aging facilities. The City has committed $3.5 million in ARPA funding to stabilize and improve the former Everett High School building. Officials are also evaluating other properties, including the Pope John facility, as part of a broader space needs analysis.

At the same time, the administration is continuing conversations — both internally and in public — about the best path forward to build out new classrooms in the future.

“We are taking a practical approach,” said Chief Development Officer Monica Lamboy. “That means preserving and improving the assets we already have, while continuing the conversation about building new classrooms for the future.”

The administration has also reviewed city finances, including ARPA funds and grant allocations, to strengthen oversight and ensure funding is being used effectively.

“We’re taking a close look at every dollar to make sure it’s being spent responsibly and in ways that benefit residents,” Van Campen said.

Additional investments include $1.2 million in improvements to the Cpl. Arthur Nelson playground, along with coordinated infrastructure planning across departments to better align roadwork and water and sewer upgrades.

The administration has also worked to rebuild relationships with state and regional partners, including the MBTA and planning agencies, as Everett continues to advocate for improved transportation access and future development opportunities.

“Strong partnerships matter,” Van Campen said. “We’re making sure Everett has a voice in the decisions that shape our future.”

Van Campen said the first two months focused on assessment and setting direction, with more visible progress expected in the months ahead.

“We’ve spent that time listening, learning, and putting a plan in place,” he said. “Now it’s about continuing to deliver for the people of Everett.”