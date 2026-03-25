Council Rogers’ public speaking rule receives unanimous approval

There will be a new public speaking format at City Council meetings beginning next month.

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers’ well-reasoned proposal to condense two 2-minute segments into one 3-minute segment for public speakers garnered a 10-0 vote for approval Monday night.

“I am incredibly pleased that my colleagues were unanimous in their support of the new three-minute rule,” said Rogers. “This change will streamline our proceedings and ensure that public participation is efficient and accessible for every resident.”

Rogers advanced the new rule after a resident had to stay until the end of a lengthy meeting to talk about issues related to a major snowstorm, a non-agenda item.