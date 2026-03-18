Van Campen Announces Annual Spring Fest Celebration on April 2

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host Spring Fest on Thursday, April 2, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Everett Recreation Center (90 Chelsea Street).

Residents of all ages are welcome to celebrate the arrival of spring at this annual event. Activities include photos with the Easter Bunny, a magic show, face painting, balloon creations, a petting zoo, games, treats and live children’s entertainment.

“Spring Fest is a great opportunity for families to come together, enjoy the season and connect with neighbors,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “We look forward to welcoming residents for an afternoon filled with fun activities and community spirit.”

Families are encouraged to stop by, enjoy the festivities and welcome the spring season together with the Everett community. For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/spring-fest-2026.