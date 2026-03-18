Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Around Everett

Books and Brews, The Well Coffee House (983 Broadway). Saturday, March 28th at 1pm. This month we will be reading The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman. Pick up a copy at the Parlin or Shute Memorial Libraries and we’ll see you at The Well Coffee House to discuss the book.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, March 24th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Watch Anime! Parlin YA Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Come by our new Watch Anime Club in the YA Room at the Parlin Library. Vote on and watch your favorite anime with your friends! Recommended for ages 11+.

Murder Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, March 26th at 12pm. Discuss P.J. Nelson’s Booked for Murder. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Parlin Childrens

Grab n Go Crafts, Stop by the Parlin Children’s Room every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Creative Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Storytime Adventures with Mrs McAuliffe, Parlin Children’s Room, Thursdays and Fridays at 11:00 Join Children’s Librarian Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, March 28th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, March 25th at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Purr Therapy, Shute Study Room, Thursday, March 26th at 3 PM. Gandalf is back from his winter break! Take a break during your busy day to have a quiet and peaceful moment with our beloved feline library visitor. This will be his last month visiting us, please stop by to see him one last time.

Pipe Cleaner Flower Bouquets, Shute Meeting Room, March 26th at 7 PM. Twist, shape, and design your own colorful pipe cleaner flower bouquet at the library! This bouquet will last all year long. Open to ages 18+, registration is required. Reserve your spot today and let your creativity bloom!

Shute Children’s

Storytime at the Shute Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?