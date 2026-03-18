Everett Street Sweeping Season Begins April 1

The City of Everett is reminding residents that the 2026 street sweeping season will begin on Wednesday, April 1.

Residents are reminded to check posted street signs for the days and times of parking restrictions in their neighborhood. Following these regulations will help residents avoid the cost and inconvenience of violations while allowing crews to effectively remove trash and debris from city streets before it enters the stormwater system.

Vehicles that do not comply with street sweeping rules may be subject to ticketing and towing. Regular street sweeping helps prevent trash and debris from entering the underground sewer system, reducing maintenance costs and protecting local infrastructure.

“As the snow from this past winter melts, we’re beginning to see trash and debris on our streets, and it’s important that we keep our neighborhoods clean,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “We ask residents to check posted signs before parking to avoid ticketing or towing and to give our crews the space they need to keep our community looking its best.”

Over the next few weeks, City crews will inspect neighborhoods to ensure street sweeping signs are visible. Residents who notice missing or damaged signs are encouraged to contact Constituent Services at 617-394-2270 and report the street name and location so repairs or replacements can be scheduled.

For more information, please call 617-394-2270.