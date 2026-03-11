Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Monday, March 17th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Watch Anime! Parlin YA Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Come by our new Watch Anime Club in the YA Room at the Parlin Library. Vote on and watch your favorite anime with your friends! Recommended for ages 11+.

Perfect Pastime Collectibles, Parlin Meeting Room, Saturday, March 21st at 10am. Rick Keller, from Perfect Pastime 617, offers a community-wide collectibles appraisal event. Registration IS required. If you have questions, call or send email to Kathleen, (627) 394 2300 or [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

Riddle Me This!, Stop by the Parlin Children’s Room March 1st through the 17th to solve Lucky the Leprechaun’s riddle of the day – Solve the riddle and win a sweet treat.

Grab n Go Crafts, Stop by the Parlin Children’s Room every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

A Celtic Celebration: Tales and songs from Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Parlin Meeting Room, Tuesday, March 17th at 3:30pm. Award winning singer and storyteller Davis Bates brings communities together with stories of seal folk and wee folk, and sing-alongs galore. Appropriate for all ages. Reserve your seat at everettpubliclibraries.org

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Creative Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Storytime Adventures with Mrs McAuliffe, Parlin Children’s Room, Thursdays and Fridays at 11:00 Join Children’s Librarian Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, March 18th at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Purr Therapy, Shute Study Room, Thursday, March 19th at 3 PM. Gandalf is back from his winter break! Take a break during your busy day to have a quiet and peaceful moment with our beloved feline library visitor.

Artisan’s Circle, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, March 19th at 5:30 PM. Join Artisan’s Circle, a creative open studio with a relaxed, welcoming space for artists and crafters of all levels to work, connect, and get inspired! Open to ages 18 and up, no registration required.

Shute Children’s

Storytime at the Shute Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Leprechaun Hunt! Shute Children’s Room. Tuesday, March 17th. All Day. It’s St. Patrick’s Day and Lucky the Leprechaun is loose in the library! Can you follow the clues to catch Lucky and find his pot of gold?

Master Builders: Lego Free-play Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?