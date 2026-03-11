Council Approves Mayor’s Request to Remove Colameta from Everett Housing Board

By Cary Shuman

The City Council voted by a 9-2 margin to approve Mayor Robert Van Campen’s request to remove Phillip Colameta from his position as a member of the Everett Housing Authority Board.

Council President Stephanie Smith and Councillors Guerline Alcy Jabouin, Wayne Matewsky, Michael Marchese, Michele Capone, Stephanie Martins, Holly Garcia, Vivian Nguyen, and Peter Pietrantonio voted in favor of Mayor Van Campen’s request to remove Colameta from the board Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro and Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers voted against the removal of Colameta, a former city councilor in Everett.

DiPierro’s motion to refer the matter to the Legislative Affairs Committee for further review of the request was defeated by a 6-5 margin.

Letter read from

Mayor Van Campen

Prior to the discussion, City Clerk Sergio Cornelio read a letter from Van Campen to the Council, stating, “This request is made after careful consideration of the current and future needs of the Everett Housing Authority and the community it serves. As stewards of public housing resources and programs, members of the Housing Authority Board are entrusted with significant responsibility affecting some of our most vulnerable residents. It is essential that the Board maintain the capacity, engagement, and alignment necessary to effectively carry out its mission.

While I am grateful for Mr. Colameta’s years of service, at this time I believe it is in the best interest of the City of Everett, and the Everett Housing Authority, to provide an opportunity for new representation on the Board, allowing other qualified members of the community to serve and contribute their perspectives and experience. A transition in membership will support renewed engagement and continued public confidence in the Housing Authority’s governance.”

DiPierro vehement in

his opposition

“I question whether the Mayor and the Administration have the authority to do such,” said DiPierro, while citing the city’s administrative codes, in his opening remarks. “The (EHA) member has a right to come to a formal hearing.”

DiPierro also stated that in the previous term that the City Council, which included Van Campen (in his role as Ward 5 councilor), unanimously approved the reappointment of Colameta to the position. “So, why the change of heart, I ask. This is no way to treat a member of this community, nonetheless, a former elected official.”

City solicitor addresses Council

Ward 4 Councilor Holly Garcia invited City Solicitor Jaclyn Munson to offer a legal opinion of the request to remove Colameta.

Munson said directly, “Yes, the mayor can do this.”

Munson added that both Massachusetts General Laws and the Everett City Charter allow Mayor Van Campen to remove a member of a board “with the majority approval of the City Council.”

Rogers said she was “not going to vote in favor of removing Mr. Colameta at this time because there’s no further information on why he’s being removed in the [agenda] packet, so I’m not clear on what the reason is.”

Pietrantonio asked for further clarification from Attorney Munson, and she replied, “There’s nothing legally wrong with the way that this was done.”

Added Pietrantonio, “We want change in the city. This is part of the change. Unfortunately, there’s going to be friendly fire at somebody, but I think we should vote on it tonight. We’ve got the ruling from the city solicitor. Let’s vote on in tonight, and let’s move on.”

The Council heeded Pietrantonio’s request, initially denying DiPierro’s motion to send the matter to the Legislative Affairs Committee and ultimately casting the 9-2 vote for removal.

DiPierro said in a correspondence after the meeting, “I’m extremely disappointed in the Mayor’s decision, which was supported by the majority of The City Council, to remove Phil Colameta from the Everett Housing Authority’s Board of Directors. This pre-determined, politically motivated decision was made without bringing due cause and Mr. Colameta was never given an opportunity to be heard. This decision was far from transparent and does not represent the “change” that was championed along the campaign trail.“