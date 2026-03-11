News in Brief

Council on Aging Seeking Vendors for Indoor Yard Sale

The City of Everett will host an Indoor Yard Sale on Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street), and the Council on Aging is currently seeking vendors to participate. The deadline to register as a vendor is Thursday, April 30.

Participants will have the opportunity to sell a variety of items including clothing, household goods, antiques, knick-knacks, small furniture and more. The event provides an opportunity for community members to shop for unique items while supporting local vendors and connecting with neighbors.

Doors will open for vendors at 7:45 a.m., and all vendors must be set up by 8:30 a.m. A $20 vendor fee is required to participate.

To reserve space as vendor, please call Cathi at 617-394-2323 or email [email protected].

The Everett Council on Aging offers a variety of programs, events and services designed to support older adults and promote active, engaged living in the Everett community.