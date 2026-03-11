Capone Speaks at State Library of Massachusetts’ 200th Birthday Celebration

Ward One City Councilor, Attorney Michele Capone was invited to speak at the State Library of Massachusetts’ 200th Birthday Celebration on Tuesday, March 3. The ceremony included Governor Maura Healey, Secretary of Administration and Finance Matthew Gorzkowicz, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Francis Galvin, Senate President Karen Spilka, State Representative Kate Hogan serving as pro tempore Speaker of the House, State Librarian Stacy R. DeBole, and Library Trustee and former Inspector General and State Representative, the Honorable Robert Cerasoli. Attorney Capone has served as a Trustee of the State Library of Massachusetts since her appointment by Governor Charlie Baker in 2019. Michele has been a strong advocate of literacy and library accessibility. She currently serves on the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries and has served on the Everett Public Libraries Board of Trustees and the Everett Literacy Committee. She has also been a supporter of the Community Reads Book Club, Reach Out and Read, and donated countless children’s books over the years.

Attorney Capone gave the closing remarks and thanked everyone for attending and supporting the important work of the State Library and its exceptional staff. Attorney Capone stated, “People will look back on this celebration and realize its historical value. This library is a treasure and for two hundred years has served the Commonwealth. Standing here, we can appreciate, how many laws have been drafted in this space, how much of our state’s history has been preserved, and how much knowledge has been shared. Libraries are important, and the work done in them, resonates for generations. The State Library of Massachusetts has prospered, and your support ensures another two hundred years of success!” Attorney Capone also welcomed former State Librarian Stephen A. Fulchino and his wife Barbara.

Attorney Capone also encouraged everyone to get a library card, attend the upcoming birthday events, including an author’s talk with retired United States, Supreme Court Justice, Stephen Breyer on Thursday, March 12, and have a piece of cake.