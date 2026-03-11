Everett Chamber of Commerce $10,000 Raffle Dinner

The Everett Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual $10,000 Raffle Dinner March 3 at Spinelli’s, Peabody.

The guests enjoyed a social hour and full-course dinner. An auction was held for Bruins and Celtics tickets generously donated by Dennis Cataldo.

Master of ceremonies Colin Kelly led the announcement of the ticket numbers that ultimately produced ten finalists for the grand prize.

Seven lucky ticket holders decided to split the $10,000 grand prize, with each receiving a check for more than $1,400.

Executive Director Cheryl Smith, Assistant Director Linda Maloney, and Committee members Colin Kelly, Dan Cameron, and Vincent Panzini did an outstanding job organizing the event.