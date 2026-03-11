Nurse Uses AED as Park N Boston Staff Clear Path for Rescuers after Electrical Blast Injures Worker

Special to the Independent

A 25-year-old electrical worker was injured on February 28, after coming into contact with a live power line while working on elevated electrical equipment behind Park N Boston on Railroad Street in Revere.

The worker, became suspended in his safety harness before co-workers safely lowered him to the ground.

According to Park N Boston employee Daniel Souza, once the worker was on the ground, a Park N Boston customer, Kristina Lee – a nurse visiting from Canada — jumped a barbed-wire fence using an accumulated snow pile to reach the victim. Lee immediately began providing life-saving aid and used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) while waiting for first responders to arrive. She remained with the victim, helping to keep him calm until the arrival of police, fire and EMS personnel.

At the same time, Park N Boston employees moved with urgency to support first responders’ access to the scene. Staff members and customers began shoveling heavy snow and relocating vehicles to create a clear pathway to the rear of the building, ensuring ambulances and emergency crews could reach the injured worker without delay.

Once on scene, first responders proceeded to the back of the property, Park n Boston, near the railroad tracks, where officers saw the male victim on the ground, but they were initially unable to reach him. The Revere Fire Department had to cut through a secured chain-link fence topped with barbed wire and additional concertina wire in order for emergency personnel to be able to get to the injured worker.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the customer who stepped in to help and proud of our team for responding quickly and doing what needed to be done to get first responders to the scene,” said Matthew Philbin, owner of Park N Boston. He also recognized the swift response of the Revere Police and Fire departments, as well as the behind-the-scenes coordination that helped ensure crews could reach the victim as quickly as possible.

Tara Philbin, Director of Operations, gave special credit to Souza for helping manage the scene.

“I’d like to give special credit to our employee Daniel Souza for making quick decisions and directing and organizing staff and customers while we waited for first responders to arrive,” she said. “In moments like that, having someone take charge calmly and clearly makes a tremendous difference.”

The injured worker was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital and was listed in stable condition Saturday.

Park N Boston, a family-owned and operated airport parking company serving travelers to and from Boston Logan International Airport, said the incident was a reminder of how quickly everyday moments can turn into emergencies — and how strangers can come together, rise to extraordinary circumstances, and ordinary people can become heroes.