Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, March 10th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Watch Anime! Parlin YA Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Come by our new Watch Anime Club in the YA Room at the Parlin Library. Vote on and watch your favorite anime with your friends! Recommended for ages 11+.

Author Event – Marc Anthony Arena Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesday, March 11th at 7pm. The author will discuss his book How to Protect Yourself from Your Computer. The vast majority of headaches, security issues, eWaste, and tech expenditures are unnecessary and easily preventable. He will de-mystify and explain the IT industry in Plain English and teach consumers how to avoid all of it.

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, March 12th at 12pm. Discuss J.C. Cervantes The Anatomy of Magic. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Pi Day Pie Swap Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, March 14th from 12-1:30pm. What better way to celebrate Pi Day (3.14) than by eating a dessert that shares the same name? Participate in our Pi Day Pie Swap by bringing some pie to share, and in exchange, eat a variety of other pies brought by other patrons! Have questions? Reach out to Aubri at [email protected] to learn more.

Silent Book Club Everett Parlin Fresco Room. Saturday, March 14th, from 12-2pm. Join our unique book club where we enjoy quiet reading at the Parlin Memorial Library. Settle into our cozy couches with a book and enjoy an hour or two of uninterrupted reading alongside fellow book lovers. No pressure, no assigned reading – perfect for those seeking a peaceful escape or motivation to turn the next page. All are welcome!

Parlin Childrens

Riddle Me This!, Stop by the Parlin Children’s Room March 1st through the 17th to solve Lucky the Leprechaun’s riddle of the day – Solve the riddle and win a sweet treat.

Grab n Go Crafts, Stop by the Parlin Children’s Room every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Creative Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Storytime Adventures with Mrs McAuliffe, Parlin Children’s Room, Thursdays and Fridays at 11:00 Join Children’s Librarian Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, March 11th at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Purr Therapy, Shute Study Room, Thursday, March 12th at 3 PM. Gandalf is back from his winter break! Take a break during your busy day to have a quiet and peaceful moment with our beloved feline library visitor. This will be his last month visiting us, please stop by to see him one last time. Thank you to the Pets & People Foundation for our new Pet Therapy friend. Please visit: www.petsandpeoplefoundation.org to learn more about their mission of serving their communities.

Shute Children’s

Storytime at the Shute Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?