Everett to Host Free Community Skating Event with Olympic Medalist Nancy Kerrigan

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen is pleased to announce that Olympic figure skating medalist Nancy Kerrigan will host a free, family-friendly community skating event, “Skate with Nancy,” on Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Allied Veterans Memorial Rink (65 Elm Street).

Residents of all ages are invited to enjoy an afternoon on the ice alongside one of the most celebrated athletes in U.S. figure skating history. The event is designed to bring the community together for a fun and active winter experience.

“Skate with Nancy is about bringing communities together,” said Nancy Kerrigan. “It’s a chance for families and neighbors to spend time on the ice, stay active and create great memories together.”

In addition to skating alongside Kerrigan, participants will have the chance to discover a variety of energy-saving resources from Electrify Everett and its community partners, utility support from National Grid, and housing resources from the Neighborhood Developers and Housing Families.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nancy Kerrigan to Everett for this special community event,” said Mayor Robert Van Campen. “Skate with Nancy is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a free event together while also learning about programs that can help them save money and improve their homes. We are grateful to our partners for making this event possible for our residents.”

The event is hosted in partnership with Electrify Everett and Revise, Inc., a Massachusetts-based home energy performance contractor and partner of the Mass Save® program. While attendance is free, advance registration includes permission to be contacted regarding a no-cost Mass Save® Home Energy Assessment, which helps homeowners explore ways to improve energy efficiency and home comfort.

Free admission and skate rentals are available with advance registration on a first come, first served basis. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. Participants should note that photography and video recording may take place during the event and may be used for promotional purposes.

Advance registration is encouraged to assist with planning and skate rental availability.

For more information and to register, visit cityofeverett.com/events/skate-with-nancy-kerrigan.