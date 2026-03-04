MSO’s Warrant Apprehension Unit Assists in Over 500 Cases in 2025

Special to the Independent

Members of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) Warrant Apprehension Unit (WAU) participated in the arrests and renditions of over 500 people wanted on various Massachusetts state criminal charges, targeting individuals wanted for serious and violent offenses in 2025.

Efforts over the year resulted in 935 warrants cleared for charges including, but not limited to: murder, rape, assault, kidnapping, armed robbery, and distribution of drugs.

The Warrant Apprehension Unit is comprised of four members of the MSO, a member of the Lowell Police Department, as well as two part-time members. It partners with the MSO’s intelligence analysts and Inner Perimeter Security Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS), the U.S. Marshals Service District of Massachusetts Fugitive Task Force, as well as other law enforcement partners.

“The arrests made in 2025 reflect the professionalism and determination of our Warrant Apprehension Unit and the strength of our law enforcement partnerships,” said Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. “Every arrest represents a high level of shared intelligence, coordination, and commitment to public safety. I’m proud of the work done by our WAU team that continues to deliver results that keep Middlesex County and the Commonwealth safe.”

Among those captured in 2025 by the WAU and its local law enforcement partners was Brian Howell. Howell was wanted on charges for larceny and destruction of property in Weston after he allegedly stole over $18,000 worth of property from the Pinebrook Country Club’s Pro Shop. He was taken into custody in Revere by members of the WAU, Revere and Weston Police Departments.

Other notable arrests made by the WAU include:

• Eight individuals arrested for armed assault to murder.

• Almost 150 firearms related charges, include 58 arrests related to possession of a firearm.

• Arrest of 12 individuals resulting in 26 charges related to rape of a child.

• Arrest of 11 individuals resulting in 13 charges of rape, aggravated rape, or assault to rape.

• Five arrests related to child pornography charges.

In January 2025, Warrant Apprehension in collaboration with VFAS, Lowell PD and the U.S. Marshals Service was able to arrest 24-year-old Bryan Marrero-Carrasco, who was wanted in connection with a homicide in Milwaukee, WI. Thanks to information developed by the United States Marshals Service Eastern Wisconsin Violent Offender Task Force – Milwaukee, Marrero-Carrasco was arrested and charged without incident.

“The Warrant Apprehension Unit has proven year after year to be an essential part of our public safety efforts,” said Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon. “Their collaboration with partner agencies strengthens our ability to keep Lowell and communities across Middlesex County safe. We’re proud of what they’ve accomplished, and the hard work being done every day.”

Also in January 2025, members of the WAU assisted in the arrest of Scott Fournier, a fugitive wanted for his alleged role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Their efforts were later recognized by FBI Boston.

Working with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, members of the WAU traveled across the United States to safely return 24 wanted fugitives to Massachusetts from a dozen other states, including California, Arizona, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

Among those returned to Massachusetts to face charges in 2025 was 18-year-old Bryan Ayala-Perez of Rhode Island. Ayala-Perez was wanted on firearms and breaking & entering charges related to an October break-in at a Holliston firearms school. He was taken into custody in November by authorities in Florida and returned to Massachusetts in December by members of the Warrant Apprehension Unit

“I am grateful to the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office and to Sheriff Koutoujian for their unwavering commitment to protecting our communities and maintaining the highest standards of safety and accountability for the residents of Middlesex County. Our ability to pursue justice depends on people being present in the courtroom for that process,” said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. “The Sheriff’s Warrant Apprehension Unit routinely assists in arrests for cases involving serious offenses, including violent firearm and major drug crimes. Without their dedication, it would be very difficult for us as prosecutors to be able to carry out our work effectively.”

Over the last two years, the MSO’s WAU has assisted in over 1,000 arrests. As of February 19, the WAU has made 61 arrests resulting in over 280 felony and misdemeanor charges in 2026.