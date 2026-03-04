Everett Celebrates Sobriety and Resilience at Rewind and Recover Dance Party

Special to the Independent

On Saturday, Feb. 28, the City of Everett hosted Rewind and Recover, a 1990’s themed dance party dedicated to celebrating sobriety, recovery and community connection.

Led by the Everett Recovery Connection and Youth Development and Enrichment Department, in partnership with The Bridge recovery Center and Devine Recovery Center, the event created a fun and welcoming space free from alcohol and substances. The Everett Recreation Center was transformed into a nightclub-style venue, complete with a photo booth, live DJ spinning 1990’s hits and a packed dance floor.

“Like so many families in our community, substance use disorder has touched my own,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “That’s why I’m especially proud we could gather for such an uplifting event that celebrates resilience and reminds people they are not alone.”

In addition to providing an evening of entertainment, the event highlighted the City of Everett’s ongoing commitment to supporting individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder. Through the Everett Recovery Connection, the City works year-round to provide education, prevention programming and access to treatment resources.

Led by Addiction Recovery Resources Specialist Paul Guarino and Assistant Director of Youth Substance Use Prevention Eric Mazzeo, the initiative collaborates with community partners to expand access to recovery services and strengthen support networks throughout Everett.

For more information about the Everett Recovery Connection and available recovery resources, call 617-394-2270 or visit cityofeverett.com/resident-services/health-living/everett-recovery-connection.