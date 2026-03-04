Van Campen Announces Health Fair for Older Adults

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen is pleased to announce that the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) is hosting the annual Health Fair on Tuesday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

The annual Health Fair is designed to connect Everett’s older adult community with valuable health, wellness and support resources. More than 50 agencies will be on hand to share information, answer questions and provide guidance on services available to residents and their caregivers.

Participating organizations include Mystic Valley Elder Services, Cambridge Health Alliance, Neighborhood Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield, among many others.

Older adults, their families and caregivers are encouraged to attend, ask questions and take advantage of the wide range of health and wellness information available.

For more information, call 617-394-2323 or 617-394-2260.