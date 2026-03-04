The Birdy and the Nerdy: Boston Birding Festival to Host Benefit Trivia Night

Special to the Independent

The Boston Birding Festival has announced a high-flying evening of competition and conservation with “Birdy Trivia,” taking place on Thursday, March 5, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Short Path Distillery.

The event invites teams of up to six—or solo “migrators” looking to join a “mixed flock”—to test their knowledge of avian culture and ornithology. Organizers emphasize that the trivia is designed for birders and non-birders alike, focusing on quirky bird facts and their roles in general culture rather than strictly academic science.

Event Highlights:

Location: Short Path Distillery, 71 Kelvin St, Everett, MA (a short walk from the Wellington T Station).

Admission: $5 per person. Pre-registration is required as space is limited.

Perks: The evening features Short Path’s signature craft cocktails, free pizza, and prizes/gift cards for the winning teams.

Cause: 100% of the event proceeds will support a Mystic River Watershed Association (MyRWA) initiative to plant native trees in a newly restored community green space in Everett.

“Drink, play, and do good for the neighborhood,” says the event organizers. The partnership highlights a shared philosophy between the festival and the distillery; Short Path Distillery’s name refers to the shortest path between local ingredients and the final product, mirroring the direct flight paths of migratory birds.

Attendees must be 21 or older to participate. For more information or to register, visit www.bostonbirdingfestival.org or email [email protected].

The Boston Birding Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating birdlife and promoting environmental stewardship through community events, walks, and educational programming.

Founded in 2015, Short Path Distillery is a community-focused craft distillery in Everett known for spirits that showcase local ingredients and a commitment to quality.