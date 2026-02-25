Van Campen Announces March Council on Aging Programs and Events

Special to the Independent

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen is pleased to announce that the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) has planned events and programs that are intended for adults age 60 and above. The following is a list of upcoming programming that will be taking place at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street), unless otherwise noted:

• Musical Bingo: On Tuesday, March 3, at 1 p.m., play this free special music-themed game of Bingo. DJ Tommy Sheehan will play a variety of tunes and players can show off their musical knowledge for a chance to win a prize. Reservations are required. Please Sign up with Cathi at the Connolly Center.

• March Senior Social: On Wednesday, March 11, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Council on Aging at this monthly event. The COA has chosen a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with all the fixings. DJ Alan Labella will play the tunes that will get you moving throughout the event. Tickets are available for purchase until March 7. Please see a member of the Council on Aging at the Connolly Center to purchase a ticket.

• Meals and Reels: on Thursday, March 19, beginning at 12:30 p.m., join the COA for lunch and a movie. Council on Aging staff will prepare a delicious Italian-style lunch, with ice cream for dessert. Following lunch, sit back, relax and enjoy the feature presentation, “Song Sung Blue,” starring Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman. Based on a true story, two down-on-their-luck performers form a Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams. Please make a reservation with Cathi at the Connolly Center.

• Luncheon for Veterans: On Wednesday, March 25, beginning at 12:30 p.m., all veterans and their guests are invited to enjoy a meal prepared by the Council on Aging, connect with the Veterans Services Department and learn about the services and programs available at this luncheon. Please reserve a spot by calling the Veterans Services Department at 617-394-2320.

• Pizza and Presentation: On Thursday, March 26, beginning at 12:30 p.m., the Council on Aging is serving pizza, followed by a presentation from Massachusetts Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP). The topics that will be discussed include care options, health equity access, referrals to different agencies and more. Please make a reservation with Cathi or another member of the Council on Aging staff.

• Annual Health Fair: On Tuesday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., learn about the resources and programs that are available to older adults. A variety of agencies will be participating to offer and demonstrate their services, including Mass Health, Cambridge Health Alliance, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and more. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about any of the programs at the Connolly Center, please call the Council on Aging at 617-394-2323 or 617-394-2260.