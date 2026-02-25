Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Tavares Named to the Regis College Fall 2025 Dean’s List

Regis College recognizes Krysonia Tavares, of Everett, whose academic excellence and commitment to learning have earned them a place on the fall 2025 Dean’s List.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher. First-year students qualify with a GPA of 3.25 or higher.

“Earning recognition on the Dean’s List reflects the discipline, curiosity, and perseverance students bring to their academic work,” said Mary Erina Driscoll, PhD, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. “At Regis, learning is not just about mastering coursework but about developing the intellectual rigor and sense of purpose that will guide students long after graduation.”

Founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph nearly a century ago, Regis College educates students to lead with integrity, purpose, and compassion. Through an inclusive and innovative learning community, Regis prepares graduates to build meaningful careers and make a positive impact in the world.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute Announces Fall 2025 Dean’s List

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced its Dean’s List for academic excellence for the Fall 2025 semester.

The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differ from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI students are named to the Dean’s List based on the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and hands-on projects.

The following students were named to the Fall 2025 Dean’s List:

Malak Haida of Everett, , class of 2027, majoring in Information Systems and Technologies

Adin Pezo of Everett, , class of 2029, majoring in Aerospace Engineering

About Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Fall 2025 Dean’s List Announced

Stonehill College is pleased to recognize the students named to the Fall 2025 Dean’s List. To qualify for this honor, undergraduate students must have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher with a minimum of 12 credits from courses graded with standard letter grades.

Kylie Bragg of Everett

Lorenzo Possamai of Everett

Stonehill College, a Catholic institution of higher learning, was founded by the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1948. Located on the beautiful 384-acre campus and former estate of Frederick Lothrop Ames in North Easton, Massachusetts, it is a community of scholarship and faith, anchored by a belief in the inherent dignity of each person.

Hickey-Schultz named to University of Rhode Island Fall 2025 Dean’s List

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Rebecca Hickey-Schultz of Everett has been named to its Fall 2025 Dean’s List.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

The University of Rhode Island is a diverse and dynamic community whose members are connected by a common quest for knowledge. As a global education leader and the state of Rhode Island’s flagship public research institution, URI offers distinctive opportunities designed to meet the global challenges of today’s world and the rapidly evolving needs of tomorrow.

Morelli of Everett Named to The University of Scranton Fall 2025 Dean’s List

Luca F. Morelli of Everett was among more than 1,750 students who were named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2025 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and the Leahy College of Health Sciences.

Morelli is a senior political science major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.