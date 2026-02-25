DiDomenico Highlights Literacy Bill Ahead of Conference Committee Negotiations

Senator Sal DiDomenico spoke at the Educators for Excellence panel discussion, which was centered around his early literacy bill that has been passed through the Senate and House. DiDomenico highlighted the urgent need to get his bill signed into law, “we can all agree that teaching our kids to read and write is one of the most important skills we can instill in them, but far too many children in our schools are not meeting basic literacy benchmarks. Working with our teachers and administrators, this legislation will institute evidence-based curriculum to ensure all our students’ success in early literacy and give them the bright futures they deserve. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House to put this bill on the Governor’s desk for her signature.”

DiDomenico was appointed as the lead Senate negotiator on the conference committee with the House to reconcile differences between the two literacy bills that each chamber approved. The first conference committee meeting will be in the State House this week.