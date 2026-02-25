Everett Police Department Now Accepting Lateral Transfers

Special to the Independent

The Everett Police Department (EPD) is now accepting applications from full-time civil service police officers seeking a lateral transfer.

EPD is looking for motivated, proactive officers who are currently permanent civil service police officers in Massachusetts and eligible for transfer under Chapter 31, Section 35 of Massachusetts General Laws. Applicants must have successfully graduated from a Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Council (MPTC) Basic Full-Time Police Officer Academy in accordance with M.G.L. Chapter 41, Section 96B.

Candidates must have a minimum of two years of law enforcement experience and work in an urban environment with a population of 25,000 or more. Applicants must demonstrate strong problem-solving ability and excellent verbal and written communication skills. All candidates will undergo an extensive background investigation, medical evaluation and psychological screening. Preference will be given to Everett residents.

“Everett is an exciting place to be a police officer,” said Chief Paul Strong. “Our officers work in a fast-paced environment with strong command support, modern policing strategies and meaningful opportunities for growth. We’re looking for officers who want to advance their careers and make a real impact.”

The starting salary for Everett Police Officers is $95,568 and up to a maximum of $148,893 depending on education and experience. The City of Everett offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes longevity pay, sick leave and sick buyback, personal time, night differential, educational incentives and additional stipends. The City also offers educational incentives for applicable degrees depending on their time as a law enforcement officer and will bridge entry steps to reflect prior years of service.

Everett patrol officers work a 4×4 schedule consisting of four 10-hour shifts followed by four days off. Officers also have opportunities to serve in specialized units, including Detectives, Narcotics, K9, Community Services, Bicycle Unit, North Metro SWAT, Traffic, Gaming Enforcement Unit and Marine Unit.

“Public safety is a top priority in Everett, and we are committed to investing in a strong, professional police department,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “We are proud to offer competitive compensation, strong benefits and meaningful career opportunities for officers looking to serve in a dynamic and diverse community.”

Qualified officers are encouraged to apply. Interested applicants should email a cover letter and resume to Captain Paul Landry at [email protected]. Please note that the applicant’s current Appointing Authority must approve the transfer.

The City of Everett is an equal opportunity employer.