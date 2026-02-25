Do you know a Community Hero?

Nominate someone who’s making a difference

Every day in our community, people are making a difference in the lives of older adults and people with disabilities. These folks deserve recognition, and you can help them receive it.

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) will be presenting its Community All-Star Awards this spring. If you know someone who makes an impact, please nominate them for an award. They do NOT need to be affiliated with Mystic Valley Elder Services.

Community All-Stars could be the volunteer who gives hours of their time helping older adults, the person who always helps set up at the senior center, or the veteran who supports older veterans. The key criteria is that they’re active in one of the communities served by MVES: Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield or Winthrop.

Nominations are due by April 1. Visit www.mves.org/mves50 to learn more or to fill out a simple nomination form. Or, you can nominate someone by contacting [email protected] or 781-388-4802.

Celebrating the Award Winners: The Community All-Star Award winners will be honored at Mystic Valley Elder Services’ spring fundraiser, the MVES Legacy50 Summit. The event will be held June 4, 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., at the Cummings Center at Tufts University, 177 College Ave., Medford. In addition to the awards, the Legacy50 Summit includes luncheon, an expo fair, and Keynote Speaker Ashton Applewhite — who is a TED speaker, author, and nationally recognized anti-ageism activist. Tickets are $75 each and all proceeds benefit MVES’ mission. Reserve tickets by March 31 for a free copy of Ashton Applewhite’s book, while supplies last.