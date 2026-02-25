Mobile Training Center Brings on-site Training to MSO Corrections Officers

Special to the Independent

While the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) Mobile Training Center (MTC) spends most of the year traveling throughout Middlesex County – and beyond – to provide free training to police departments, it began 2026 at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction. More than 120 MSO officers were able to take part in the MTC’s hands-on, scenario-based training.

The MTC, which is staffed by two MSO officers, is equipped with state-of-the-art training technology that allows officers to engage in interactive, video scenarios focused on communication, de-escalation, and strengthening their decision-making skills. Some scenarios that were focused on during this year’s training included moving target identification and a disturbance call in which officers are able to attempt to de-escalate and resolve the incident using a less lethal option. Officers also completed several different drills in low-light conditions while inside the MTC.

“The Mobile Training Center has proven to be a valuable resource for law enforcement agencies protecting the cities, towns, and campuses around Middlesex County,” said Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. “But it’s also an essential tool for our own staff. Inside the walls, the ability to effectively communicate with incarcerated individuals in a calm and professional manner is one of the most important skills a corrections officer can have.”

Our trained operators have the ability to modify the video subject’s actions in real time based on how the interaction unfolds. Depending on their communication skills, decisions, and actions of the individuals on screen, officers can experience situations that either de-escalate or escalate. All training is followed by a debrief with staff on what was done well and on alternative ways to communicate to achieve a better outcome, where possible.

“Our staff faces complex situations every day, both inside the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction and out in the community through our public-facing functions,” said Special Sheriff Amoroso Cefalo. “This training ensures they can continuously build their skills, and it reflects in the positive outcomes we see in the reduction of incidents involving use-of-force.”

In addition to training at the MTC, MSO officers also receive 40 hours of in-service training every year, which is focused on policy, procedures, mental health, CPR, use of force, de-escalation, and emergency response.

In 2025, the MTC traveled to 36 municipalities, training over 1,500 officers, including members of the MSO.