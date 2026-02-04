Van Campen, Everett Haitian Community Center Urge Extension of TPS for Haitians

Special to the Independent

Mayor Robert Van Campen and the Everett Haitian Community Center are calling on U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and the Trump Administration to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians, which is currently set to end February 3, 2026.

“Haitian families are an essential part of our community—they are our neighbors, coworkers, business owners, faith leaders, and friends. Many have lived here for years, contributing to our local economy and enriching the cultural fabric of our city,” Van Campen said.

Massachusetts is home to more than 45,000 Haitian TPS holders. In Everett, more than 20,000 residents are from Haiti, with at least one-third holding TPS status.

“The potential termination of TPS for Haitian nationals would have far-reaching and devastating consequences for families, employers, and communities across Everett, the State, and the nation. As faith leaders, we ask for compassion and support for the community,” said Reverend Guival Mercedat, Senior Pastor of the Haitian Church of God of Unity.

Communities across Massachusetts, including Everett, continue to face persistent workforce shortages. The Haitian community has helped meet that need, particularly in healthcare, where Haitian workers in Everett provide care to an estimated 80 percent of older adults in nursing homes and homebound patients receiving home health services.

“They’re not just at risk of losing their TPS, we’re at risk of losing them,” said Rev. Dr. Myrlande DesRosiers, Executive Director of the Everett Haitian Community Center.

Older community members and their families, who rely on them daily for trusted, compassionate care, would bear the brunt of this loss.

“Ending TPS would force these trained, trusted, and culturally competent caregivers out of our communities, creating immediate harm to patients, families, and hospitals … The fear and uncertainty this policy creates not only affects families but also weakens public health and public safety,” said Jamila Xible, Director of Community Engagement at Health Care for All.

Haiti continues to face extraordinary challenges, including political instability, violence, and humanitarian crises. Ending TPS under these conditions would place thousands of families at risk of being separated or returned to circumstances that threaten their safety and well-being.

“We believe in compassion and fairness,” Mayor Van Campen said. “We urge federal leaders to carefully consider the human impact of this decision and to pursue policies that reflect both our values and our long-standing commitment to welcoming those seeking safety and opportunity.”

The City of Everett will continue to stand with our Haitian community and work alongside local organizations, advocates, and partners to ensure that immigrant families are supported, protected, informed, and treated with dignity and respect.