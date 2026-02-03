Reps. Garcia, Vargas Introduce PROTECT Act to Safeguard Access to Justice and Strengthen Massachusetts Courts

Special to the Independent

State Representative Judith Garcia speaks at the press conference at the State House as co-filer of the PROTECT Act.

Representative Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea) and Representative Andy Vargas (D-Haverhill) joined members of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus to formally introduce the PROTECT Act, An Act Promoting Rule of Law, Oversight, Trust, and Equal Constitutional Treatment. The legislation is designed to protect courthouse access, uphold due process, and establish clear statewide standards governing civil immigration enforcement.

Representative Garcia spoke at the press conference about the impact the bill would have on her district of Chelsea and Everett.

“Our courts must be places where people can participate fully and safely in the justice system,” said Garcia. “In Chelsea, the courthouse sits in the middle of daily life, next to small businesses, restaurants, and homes. Immigration enforcement in and around that space disrupts court operations, harms local businesses, and affects everyone who lives or works nearby.”

During a six-month period in 2025, there were more than thirty documented ICE enforcement incidents at the Chelsea District Court. Some occurred in secure areas, while others took place in public spaces such as hallways, entrances, or just outside the courthouse. In many cases, ICE was seeking individuals who were not in custody but were appearing for scheduled court hearings.

The PROTECT Act responds to these realities by establishing a clear statewide rule that civil immigration arrests may not take place in or around Massachusetts courthouses, or while someone is traveling to or from court, unless there is a judicial warrant or court order signed by a judge. The bill does not interfere with criminal law enforcement or arrests based on criminal warrants.

The legislation also requires quarterly public reporting on immigration-related enforcement activity in courthouse settings, without including names or personal identifying information, to ensure accountability.

“When people hesitate to come to court, cases stall, victims stop reporting crimes, and witnesses do not come forward,” Garcia said. “That weakens the justice system for everyone.”

The PROTECT Act currently has 78 cosponsors in the Massachusetts Legislature and is supported by all 26 members of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. House leadership has been engaged throughout the process, and Speaker Ron Mariano continues discussions with the Caucus and House leadership, including hosting a members meeting this week to continue deliberations on the legislation.

The bill is the product of more than nine months of work by an immigration policy task force convened through the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. Representative Garcia was appointed to the task force, which engaged directly with impacted individuals, their families, attorneys, advocates, and community leaders to ensure the legislation is grounded in lived experience and within state authority.

“This legislation is about policy, not symbolism,” Garcia said. “It sets clear, enforceable standards for how our courts operate and protects due process and constitutional rights, regardless of immigration status.”

In Chelsea and statewide, Garcia recognized Gladys Vega, President and CEO of La Colaborativa, for her role in shaping the legislation, including meeting directly with the Caucus to provide insight during the drafting process.

Across Chelsea and Everett, residents have consistently supported their neighbors during moments of crisis, often acting independently and without recognition. In Everett, community organizations, including LUMA, have also been present in this work.

“To the residents of Chelsea and Everett who continue to show up for their neighbors, often at real personal cost, your commitment matters,” Garcia said. “Our communities are stronger because of it.”

The PROTECT Act strengthens Massachusetts courts statewide by preserving access to justice, maintaining public safety, and ensuring courthouses remain safe, orderly spaces where the rule of law can function as intended.