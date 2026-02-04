City Launches New City Alert System, urges Residents to Sign up

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett has launched a new City Alert system to deliver important updates directly to residents by phone, text message and email, and strongly encourages all residents to sign up immediately.

The City of Everett has adopted Everbridge for its mass notification system and residents must sign up to continue receiving notifications by phone call, text message and email. While participation is voluntary, residents are strongly encouraged to sign up to ensure they continue receiving critical notifications.

Signing up requires creating an account on Everbridge and entering contact and location information in the City Alert system. Registrants can customize which notification alert categories they’d like to receive and the method for how they receive them.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is for everyone in our community to sign up for the new City Alert system,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “This is a crucial tool for communicating time-sensitive and important messages directly to your phone or email, especially during weather events and emergency situations.”

As previously announced in December 2025, the City of Everett’s former alert system, CodeRed, was impacted by a nationwide cyberattack. Following this notice, the City of Everett immediately sought a new alert system and now utilizes Everbridge. Residents who were previously registered to the old system with CodeRed must sign up to the new system with Everbridge to continue receiving alerts.

To learn more and sign up, please visit cityofeverett.com/city-alerts. Residents can also contact the Constituent Services Department at 617-394-2270 and staff will collect the necessary information to assist with registering. Signing up only takes a few minutes and helps ensure residents don’t miss critical City updates.