DiDomenico Calls on President Trump and Congress to Extend TPS for Haitians

Senator Sal DiDomenico joined over 70 of his colleagues in the Massachusetts State House in signing onto a letter calling on federal leaders to quickly extend and redesignate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals in our country.

“These protections are scheduled to terminate tomorrow on February 3rd, and Massachusetts is home to over 40,000 Haitian TPS holders who have worked, contributed to our communities, and raised their families here for years, including thousands of residents in the communities I serve,” said DiDomenico.

This letter, led by Senator Nick Collins and Rep. Brandy Fluker-Reid, calls on the Trump Administration and Congress to continue allowing these individuals to stay while their home country is still suffering from political instability, widespread violence, humanitarian crises, and limited access to basic services.