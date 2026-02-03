Everett Public Libraries Announce 2026 Reading Challenge with New Bingo Twist

Special to the Independent

The Everett Public Libraries are excited to announce their annual, year-long Reading Challenge for 2026, featuring a fun new twist designed to encourage patrons of all ages to explore everything the library has to offer.

Participants are invited to read 25 books throughout the year while also completing a library-themed bingo card. The updated challenge combines traditional reading goals with interactive activities that highlight the wide range of free resources available through the Everett Public Libraries.

“After the last few years of reading challenges, the libraries have decided to kick it up a notch,” said Victoria Iannuzzi, Head of Circulation for the Everett Public Libraries. “So many of our patrons have been enjoying challenging themselves to go above and beyond with their reading, with many even surpassing the book count we have been encouraging. This year, we decided to mix things up by creating a new set of goals that requires patrons to use their library card to its fullest potential.”

To earn bingo stamps, participants will check out books and other materials, including items from the Library of Things collection, which features puzzles, board games, Wi-Fi hotspots, and more. Patrons will also be encouraged to explore the library’s digital resources, such as online databases, e-books, and museum passes.

All resources included in the challenge are free with an Everett Public Libraries card, which is also free to residents. Library cards can be obtained by visiting the Parlin Memorial Library or the Shute Memorial Library with a photo ID and proof of address, or by signing up for an e-card online at everett.noblenet.org/MyAccount/eCARD.

Participants may earn bingo prizes up to five times throughout the year by completing five stamps in a row. To complete the challenge, patrons must earn a full bingo blackout by filling all 25 spaces on the card. Those who successfully complete the challenge will be entered into a Grand Prize Raffle at the end of the year, generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

To participate in the 2026 Reading Challenge & Bingo, patrons can visit either library location to pick up a physical book log and bingo card. For more information, visit www.everettpubliclibraries.org/annual-reading-challenge or call 617-394-2300.