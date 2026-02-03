Healey takes Action to keep ICE Out of Schools, Hospitals, Courthouses, and Places of Worship

Special to the Independent

Governor Maura Healey took action to protect the people of Massachusetts from abuses by President Donald Trump and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She filed legislation to keep ICE out of courthouses, schools, child care programs, hospitals and churches; make it unlawful for another state to deploy its National Guard in Massachusetts without the Governor’s permission; and allow parents to pre-arrange guardianship for their children in case they are detained or deported. This is the most comprehensive effort in the country to protect against ICE activity in sensitive locations.

Governor Healey also signed an Executive Order prohibiting the state from entering into any new 287(g) agreements unless there is a public safety need, prohibiting ICE from making civil arrests in non-public areas of state facilities, and prohibiting the use of state property for immigration enforcement staging.

“In Massachusetts and across the country, we continue to see unlawful and unconstitutional actions by ICE that are meant to intimidate and instill fear in our communities, including against United States citizens who are exercising their constitutional rights,” said Governor Healey. “This puts people at risk and in harm’s way, and I find it necessary in the interest of public safety to take this action today.”

For decades, the Department of Homeland Security maintained a “protected areas” policy requiring ICE to refrain from immigration enforcement actions in sensitive locations, including hospitals, houses of worship, courts, and school programs. This policy allowed all community members to access basic support and services without fear, and protected public safety by encouraging all people to seek necessary medical care and testify in court when necessary, whether as a victim, witness, or party. On January 20, 2025, the Trump Administration rescinded the protected areas policy, replacing it with a directive giving ICE agents unbridled power to take enforcement actions in medical facilities, houses of worship, courts, schools and child care programs. Governor Healey’s legislation would restore the longstanding protections against arrests by ICE agents in these essential spaces where families, children, and vulnerable people should feel safe.

Courthouses

ICE’s presence at courthouses creates confusion and chaos and is deterring witnesses, victims and litigants from coming to court. It has resulted in the dismissal of charges and release of defendants. Governor Healey’s legislation would ban warrantless civil arrests by ICE agents inside of courthouses to protect access to justice and ensure that anyone who walks through the courthouse doors to seek relief, protection, or to defend themselves should feel safe doing so.

Schools and Child Care

Programs

School enrollment has declined dramatically, particularly in districts with high populations of immigrant students, across the state this school year, with record declines of over 5 percent in Chelsea and Everett. The Trump Administration’s decision to revoke the protected areas policy has allowed ICE agents to target schools and child care programs. As a result, some families have been fearful of sending their children to school or participating in sports or school events, like graduation ceremonies. In addition, with national reporting of child care workers being followed into child care programs and detained by ICE, parents are increasingly reluctant to use necessary child care services so that they can go to work and continue to provide for their families.

Governor Healey’s legislation would prohibit elementary, middle and high schools, as well as licensed child care programs and after school programs, from allowing an ICE or immigration agent to enter the premises without a judicial warrant. Schools, child care programs, and after school programs will also be required to adopt and implement their own policies on how to interact with or respond to requests from ICE agents, in line with guidance issued by the Healey-Driscoll Administration and Attorney General Andrea Campbell.

Hospitals and

Medical Facilities

Health care providers have been reporting that more immigrant families are skipping medical appointments, delaying care or canceling their health insurance because they fear being detained by ICE. Hospitals also used to fall under the protected areas policy until it was revoked by President Trump. Governor Healey’s legislation would prohibit hospitals, community health centers, nursing homes, and substance use disorder programs from granting ICE access to nonpublic areas without a judicial warrant. These facilities will also be required to issue policies on how their staff and volunteers should interact with or respond to requests from ICE. In Massachusetts, no one should have to hesitate to seek essential or life-saving medical treatment because they fear detention, deportation or being separated from their families.

Churches and Houses

of Worship

The Trump Administration’s cancellation of the protected areas policy has deterred many immigrants from attending religious services, as reported by religious organizations across the country. Governor Healey’s legislation would codify a statutory privilege against civil arrest for individuals within places of worship while attending services, protecting the First Amendment right of free exercise of religion.

National Guard

President Trump has been sending National Guard troops from other states into cities like Chicago and Los Angeles against the wishes of state and local officials. These deployments have drained resources, taken members of the Guard away from their day jobs, and have not made anyone safer. Governor Healey is the Commander of the Massachusetts National Guard, and her legislation would make it unlawful for a military force under the control of another state’s Governor to enter Massachusetts without her permission.

Guardianship

Governor Healey’s legislation would also allow parents to pre-arrange guardianship for their children in the event that they are detained or deported by ICE, ensuring that their child will be transitioned to a trusted caretaker. Parents will be able to designate an adult to be on standby to automatically assume temporary guardianship of their child, without losing their legal or parental rights.

Other Provisions

Governor Healey filed these provisions in “An Act Making Appropriations for Fiscal Year 2026 to Provide for Supplementing Certain Existing Appropriations and for Responding to Recent Federal Actions.” The supplemental budget proposes $411.3 million in time-sensitive appropriations for deficiencies.

In addition to the supplemental appropriations, the legislation proposes veterans benefits access reforms to ensure eligible veterans are able to obtain state benefits even if they are denied federal benefits, indemnification provisions to protect public employees acting within the scope of their duties in connection with federal investigations, and technical and privacy-related amendments affecting higher education access and student records. The legislation also includes an important time-sensitive proposal that allows for the Joint Hazard Incident Response Team to proactively work together and coordinate for large scale events, such as the World Cup or Tall Ships. Finally, the legislation includes several collective bargaining agreement ratifications.

Executive Order

Governor Healey’s Executive Order prohibits any office or agency in the Executive Department from executing any new agreement under section 287(g) of the federal Immigration and Nationality Act, or any similar agreements, unless there is a specific and certified public safety risk or need.

The Executive Order also prohibits civil arrests by federal immigration officers in nonpublic areas of state facilities, except when authorized by a judicial warrant or judicial order. Staff will be made aware of this requirement and trained on interacting with federal immigration officers.

The Executive Order also prohibits state facilities, and other property owned or controlled by the Executive Department, from being used by federal immigration officers as a staging area, processing location, or operations base for civil immigration enforcement efforts.

Additionally, the Executive Order directs the Executive Office of Education and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to support public and private entities in developing policies and guidance on interacting with ICE.

Statements of Support

Senate President Karen Spilka (D-Ashland):

“I am grateful to Governor Healey for her leadership and partnership on the pressing issue of protecting our state and its residents during these dark and uncertain days. The Massachusetts Senate stands firmly with the Healey-Driscoll Administration in this effort, and we will do everything in our power to return these proposals—along with additional protections developed by the Senate we feel necessary to defend the safety, dignity, and rights of our residents—to the Governor for her signature soon,” stated Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “Massachusetts is the birthplace of American democracy. Right now, that democracy feels fragile, but we will not let it die on our watch. Together with our partners in state government, the Senate will continue to meet this moment by protecting our residents, defending our values, and demonstrating the leadership our residents expect of us.”

Attorney General Andrea Campbell:

“ICE’s activity across the country is a reckless, dangerous and lawless abuse of power. When militarized federal agents kill people in the streets, detain innocent children, attack protesters with tear gas and pepper spray, and remove law-abiding residents from their loved ones, it does nothing to make our communities safer. Attorneys general are stepping up to hold the federal government accountable, and I am grateful to Governor Healey for today’s announcement to further protect Massachusetts residents. I look forward to working with her and others, including legislative leadership and the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, on related efforts.”

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan:

“It is critical that we all act to protect the rule of law. Courthouses are sacred spaces where everyone must be able to access justice and protection without fear or intimidation. Governor Healey’s actions today are a welcome and necessary step forward, using the authority of the Commonwealth to place clear limits on where civil immigration enforcement actions can occur.”

Dr. Almudena G. Abeyta, Superintendent, Chelsea Public Schools:

“Education has always been the great equalizer of our country. Our children deserve the opportunity to learn, regardless of their citizenship. But that fundamental right is under threat. In these uncertain times, we must hold tight to the core value of education. Every child has the right to attend school and must be in school to learn. Let us not forget this fundamental right and may we protect it fiercely.”

Amy O’Leary, Executive Director, Strategies for Children:

“We applaud Governor Maura Healey and her Administration for taking action today. Every child deserves safety, stability, and the opportunity to learn and grow. Schools and early learning programs must remain safe spaces where children can learn and play without fear. We know that early childhood educators are on the front lines. We continue to be inspired by this dedicated and resilient workforce and their commitment to problem solving, building partnerships and providing high-quality learning experiences under incredible continuing circumstances. We are grateful to our leaders for showing empathy, compassion, and understanding what is at stake for people across Massachusetts.”

Dr. Mary M. Bourque, Executive Director, Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents:

“Our students, families, and educators continue to live in terror and trauma because of the cruel and often unlawful acts of federal ICE agents. We are grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration for standing up to the Trump Administration, particularly to ensure that parents can send their children to school every day without fear.”

Brooke Thomson, President and CEO, Associated Industries of Massachusetts:

“We have seen the negative impact of escalating tensions in Minnesota and Maine brought about by recent federal immigration enforcement activity. Businesses are not immune. Our members throughout Massachusetts cannot afford the economic uncertainty brought about by this type of activity, and we have heard from members experiencing workforce challenges as a direct result of enforcement. That is why Associated Industries of Massachusetts supports Governor Maura Healey’s efforts to set clear rules for what activity can take place and where it is permitted. AIM looks forward to reviewing the Governor’s legislation and executive order and to working with elected leaders on this important issue.”

Bishop Cristiano Borro Barbosa, Archdiocese of Boston:

“As an immigrant myself and as a bishop ministering here in the Commonwealth, I can affirm that many among the good people we serve are experiencing and living in constant fear and distress. Legal protection for safe spaces in schools, hospitals and houses of worship are needed as one means of providing locations and institutions to renew the spiritual and physical lives of all of us and our neighbors. All human beings with their God given dignity deserve to feel safe and protected.”

Elizabeth Sweet, Executive Director, Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA):

“ICE’s violent and paramilitary tactics have no place in our state and only make Massachusetts less safe. We are grateful that Governor Healey has today taken concrete steps toward ensuring the people of Massachusetts, particularly our immigrant and refugee communities, feel safe and welcome here. The federal administration should remove ICE agents from our neighborhoods before there are more avoidable acts of violence. We applaud today’s state action to help ensure local communities and law enforcement are not collaborating with ICE and look forward to working with the Governor, Legislature and our federal partners to ensure we are strengthening safeguards for our immigrant communities.”

Michael Curry, Esq., President & CEO, Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers:

“Community health centers must remain safe, trusted spaces for everyone who walks through our doors. Patients come to us for care, and that trust is foundational to public health. Especially during times of increased immigration enforcement activity, it’s critical that health centers are respected as places where care is provided regardless of ability to pay, as it has been by mission and federal mandate for 60 years. When people are afraid to seek care, they suffer, entire communities suffer, and there is tremendous unnecessary cost to the entire health care system. Protecting access, privacy, and dignity isn’t just a moral obligation—it’s essential to keeping our communities healthy and our economies strong.”

Ashley Blackburn, Interim Executive Director of Health Care For All:

“Everyone should feel safe seeking medical care in Massachusetts – period. Thriving immigrant communities are vital for a thriving Commonwealth, economically, socially and culturally. Health Care for All stands with Governor Healey and our partners throughout our Commonwealth in ensuring doctor’s offices, hospitals and community health centers remain safe places for immigrants who are patients, caregivers or part of the health care workforce. It is critical that all providers are equipped to help their patients know and understand their fundamental rights in health care settings anywhere in the Commonwealth. Fear should never be a barrier to accessing the health care you need.”

Steve Walsh, President & CEO, Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association:

“Our hospitals take pride in creating a safe and welcoming environment for every person in need. That fundamental responsibility has not and will not change, and we appreciate the Healey Driscoll Administration’s strong commitment to protecting patients seeking services. Massachusetts hospitals will continue to prioritize our core mission: delivering compassionate, high-quality care to all.”

Dr. Anne Klibanski, President and CEO, Mass General Brigham:

“Earlier today, Governor Maura Healey introduced legislation intended to limit immigration enforcement activity in hospital and care settings in Massachusetts. At Mass General Brigham, we support efforts that help ensure hospitals remain a place where patients feel safe seeking care, and preserving the integrity and trust of the care setting is essential to our ability to serve our communities.”

Dr. Olivia Liao, President, Massachusetts Medical Society:

“The physicians, residents, and medical students of the Massachusetts Medical Society firmly believe that health care is a basic human right. For that right to be fully realized, it is imperative that all health care settings remain safe, welcoming, and free from intimidation. It is unacceptable that immigrant patients in Massachusetts are avoiding care out of fear. Such barriers compromise individual and community health. We commend the Healey Administration for taking action that strengthens protections for our patients and helps ensure access to essential medical care for all.”

Gladys Vega, President & CEO, La Colaborativa and Co-Chair of the Governor’s Latino Empowerment Council:

“The protections announced today by Governor Healey mean the world to me and my community—people I see every day asking for reassurance that they can live a normal life again. Like sending their children to school, going to doctors’ appointments, going to work, and continuing to contribute to this state. These protections will help us navigate this new reality we all live in, and I know they will offer hope that, in Massachusetts, we have a leader who knows what’s right, that our people deserve dignity, and that enough is enough.”

Josiane Martinez, CEO & Founder, ASG, and Co-Chair of Governor’s Latino Empowerment Council:

“The Governor’s Latino Empowerment Council has carried the voices of immigrant and Latino families marked by hope and resilience, but also by the constant fear of federal enforcement actions that threaten to tear families apart. Today, Governor Healey answered that call with courage. By delivering protections for sensitive locations like schools, churches, and hospitals, and ensuring state resources are not used to aid federal overreach, she is standing up to federal intimidation and refusing to be complicit in the destabilization of our communities. We stand in full support of these actions to safeguard the dignity and stability of all who call Massachusetts home.”

Eneida Roman, President & CEO, We Are ALX:

“Immigrants are essential to the economic and civic fabric of Massachusetts. At We Are ALX we see every day how immigrant communities drive entrepreneurship, strengthen our workforce, and contribute to the long-term prosperity of the Commonwealth. We applaud the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s leadership in advancing policies that recognize the dignity, humanity, and economic contributions of immigrant families across the Commonwealth.”

Lenita Reason, Executive Director, Brazilian Worker Center Inc:

“As an immigrant and as the Executive Director of the Brazilian Worker Center, I see every day how gaps in our laws put families at risk. The governor actions are critical to ensuring due process, fairness, and equal protection for immigrant communities across Massachusetts. This EO reflects what immigrants have been calling for—courts and institutions that uphold dignity, protect our rights, and allow our families to live without fear. We are grateful for the Governor’s leadership and we look forward to working with the Legislature to move this bill forward.”

Suma V. Nair, President, Boston Bar Association:

“Courthouses must be safe spaces for justice. When people are afraid to show up, the system fails. The Governor’s proposed courthouse protections are more urgent now than ever in the face of federal agents’ disregard of due process, accountability, constitutional limits, and longstanding norms that kept—and should continue to keep—Massachusetts courts, schools, hospitals, and places of worship off limits to immigration enforcement.”

Nicole Obi, President and CEO, BECMA: “Massachusetts’ economy depends on the stability, dignity, and full participation of immigrant families, including many who are business owners, workers, caregivers, and essential contributors to our local communities. Governor Healey’s actions make clear that public safety, economic vitality